Chief Operating Officer (COO)

JTeen, one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most important Jewish charities, is seeking it’s first-ever full-time COO to work alongside our inspiring CEO. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in helping to improve the mental health of Jewish teenagers and positively influencing the future adults of our community.

The ideal candidate will have:

Strong knowledge and experience in finance, HR, governance, and compliance

Thorough familiarity with the Orthodox Jewish world and wider Jewish community

Experience in the charitable/third sector

Proven track record in project management

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Key responsibilities include:

Collaborating with the CEO on organisational vision, strategy, and recruitment

Translating strategy into actionable goals for performance and growth

Guiding our Marketing and Communications team

Representing JTeen at public events and in meetings with other organisations.

The role is full-time (including some unsociable hours) possibly accommodating flexible hours and /or a mix of office-based work (North West London) and working from home. Salary range: £48-£63K, dependent on experience.

JTeen is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and inclusion.

To apply, please contact recruitment@Jteen.co.uk for a more detailed job description. Applications will be by way of covering letter and a CV.