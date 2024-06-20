Chief Operating Officer (COO)
JTeen, one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most important Jewish charities, is seeking it’s first-ever full-time COO to work alongside our inspiring CEO. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in helping to improve the mental health of Jewish teenagers and positively influencing the future adults of our community.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Strong knowledge and experience in finance, HR, governance, and compliance
- Thorough familiarity with the Orthodox Jewish world and wider Jewish community
- Experience in the charitable/third sector
- Proven track record in project management
- Excellent communication and leadership skills
Key responsibilities include:
- Collaborating with the CEO on organisational vision, strategy, and recruitment
- Translating strategy into actionable goals for performance and growth
- Guiding our Marketing and Communications team
- Representing JTeen at public events and in meetings with other organisations.
The role is full-time (including some unsociable hours) possibly accommodating flexible hours and /or a mix of office-based work (North West London) and working from home. Salary range: £48-£63K, dependent on experience.
JTeen is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and inclusion.
To apply, please contact recruitment@Jteen.co.uk for a more detailed job description. Applications will be by way of covering letter and a CV.
