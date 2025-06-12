Chief Rabbi condemns ‘appalling antisemitism’ in Bosnia-Herzegovina

The Chief Rabbi has condemned the “shocking hatred” and “appalling antisemitism” in Bosnia-Herzegovina after a hotel cancelled a booking for 50 delegates from the Conference of European Rabbis. He said there could be “no justification” for the decision, calling it a disturbing reminder of rising intolerance across Europe.

As reported by Jewish News, the Swissotel in capital Sarajevo withdrew as a venue for the event following an open letter by a Bosnian minister claiming the city “must not be a stage for supporting genocide”.

Taking to Facebook, the Chief Rabbi wrote: “The appalling antisemitism displayed in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which prompted the cancellation of this Conference of European Rabbis event, which I was due to participate in, is a cause for deep concern.”

He added: “Today, Jewish communities around the world are increasingly being targeted and marginalised, as part of the broader campaign of demonisation against the State of Israel. There can be no justification for such shocking hatred.”

The Conference of European Rabbis will now take place in Munich, Germany, between Monday 16 and Wednesday 18 June.

Swissotel has declined to comment.