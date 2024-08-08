Chief Rabbi condemns fake BBC video of him calling for mosque closures
Widely circulated TikTok features fake footage of him stating, 'only Muslims get everything they want'
A fake video has been circulated of the Chief Rabbi calling for mosques to be shut.
In an unprecedented statement on Twitter/X, Ephraim Mirvis condemned the one-minute compilation, believed to have been created by Russian ‘bots’.
Mirvis said: “This pernicious lie demonstrates the alarming scale of misinformation being spread online. I implore all users of social media to think critically and act responsibly.”
The video, released on Wednesday, is falsely tagged with “@bbcnews”, TikTok branding and statements superimposed over silent footage of the Chief Rabbi as well as images of Muslims gathered in a mosque, veiled women, churches, members of the Jewish community and police.
Claims falsely attributed to Ephraim Mirvis within the video include his calling “for mosques in the UK to be closed” because he believes “this is the only way to defeat violence committed by Muslim immigrants”; “More than 1,500 mosques across Britain serve as permission for any violence against the Britons”; that the number of mosques and religious organisations “should be reduced” and “Mosques are springing up replacing Anglican churches”.
Additionally, it claims that the Chief Rabbi believes that “Jews are forced to live in cramped conditions” all over the UK and “only Muslims get everything they want”.
It ends with title graphics claiming, “The Rabbi believes that it is impossible to reconcile with Muslim immigrants by making concessions” and they will “demand more and more until the rest of the Kingdom becomes a minority”, a minority the Chief Rabbi believes will eventually be “eliminated”.
As reported by Jewish News, Chief Rabbi Mirvis this week led a coalition of senior faith leaders in a powerful message of solidarity with their Muslim counterparts following acts of violence against minorities across the UK.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.