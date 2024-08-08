Chief Rabbi condemns fake BBC video of him calling for mosque closures

A fake video has been circulated of the Chief Rabbi calling for mosques to be shut.

In an unprecedented statement on Twitter/X, Ephraim Mirvis condemned the one-minute compilation, believed to have been created by Russian ‘bots’.

Mirvis said: “This pernicious lie demonstrates the alarming scale of misinformation being spread online. I implore all users of social media to think critically and act responsibly.”

The video, released on Wednesday, is falsely tagged with “@bbcnews”, TikTok branding and statements superimposed over silent footage of the Chief Rabbi as well as images of Muslims gathered in a mosque, veiled women, churches, members of the Jewish community and police.

Claims falsely attributed to Ephraim Mirvis within the video include his calling “for mosques in the UK to be closed” because he believes “this is the only way to defeat violence committed by Muslim immigrants”; “More than 1,500 mosques across Britain serve as permission for any violence against the Britons”; that the number of mosques and religious organisations “should be reduced” and “Mosques are springing up replacing Anglican churches”.

Additionally, it claims that the Chief Rabbi believes that “Jews are forced to live in cramped conditions” all over the UK and “only Muslims get everything they want”.

It ends with title graphics claiming, “The Rabbi believes that it is impossible to reconcile with Muslim immigrants by making concessions” and they will “demand more and more until the rest of the Kingdom becomes a minority”, a minority the Chief Rabbi believes will eventually be “eliminated”.

As reported by Jewish News, Chief Rabbi Mirvis this week led a coalition of senior faith leaders in a powerful message of solidarity with their Muslim counterparts following acts of violence against minorities across the UK.