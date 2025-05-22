Chief Rabbi leads outpouring of grief and anger after Jewish couple murdered in Washington DC

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has led a wave of grief and condemnation following the murder of two young Jewish diplomats outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday night — a brutal act that has sent shockwaves around the world.

Describing the killing as “a despicable act of terror” and “a desecration of all that civilised nations hold sacred,” Mirvis called the attack “cold-blooded” and mourned the loss of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were due to be engaged next week.

“In our grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel and with Jewish communities across the world who today will feel more vulnerable but more resolute than ever,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Terror can take lives, but it can never erase our deep love for Israel, nor our commitment to the primary Jewish values of justice and peace. May the memories of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram be for an eternal blessing.”

The couple, both employees of the Israeli embassy, were gunned down as they left an American Jewish Committee (AJC) reception for young professionals and diplomats. The event was billed as a gathering for humanitarian organisations addressing crises in the Middle East, including Gaza.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, opened fire on a group of four people. He was arrested at the scene while reportedly chanting “Free Palestine”.

Jewish organisations in the UK joined Mirvis in condemning the attack and expressing deep sorrow.

The Board of Deputies said: “We are horrified to hear of the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We express our solidarity with all Israeli diplomats at this time. The suspect has been arrested and must face the full force of the law. We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift and brave action.”

Leeds Jewish community called the murders a “stark reminder that the language we hear on our streets can radicalise individuals,” warning that “words are not neutral – they carry power and consequences.”

The statement added: “It is not a crime to be Jewish. It is perverted to think murdering Jews helps Palestinians. It is perverted to excuse hatred or murder because of opposition to Israel.”

The Greater Manchester Jewish community said it was “devastated,” adding: “Jewish communities around the world continue to face record levels of antisemitism. A byproduct of this appalling hatred has led to extremists being emboldened and Jewish people yet again being targeted in a deadly terrorist attack. We call on all members of society to unequivocally condemn this appalling crime.”

The Holocaust Educational Trust described the attack as a “terrorist murder,” warning that since 7 October 2023, there has been a “sustained and deeply troubling rise in anti-Jewish hatred around the world.”

“History has taught us where this path of antisemitism can lead – and this murderous attack is a stark and painful reminder,” the Trust said in a statement.

Rodriguez remains in custody.

StandWithUs UK, a charity that promotes Israel education, expressed its “deep horror and outrage. This horrific act is yet another devastating reminder that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, and that words can turn into bullets.”

The organisation added: “Anyone attempting to blur the line or dismiss the campaign of incitement against Israel as merely political bears responsibility for the next act of deadly violence that can happen here in the UK. The era of Jewish silence and concealment is over. Jews must never feel afraid to express their Zionist identity openly.”