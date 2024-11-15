Children’s Commissioner praises Norwood’s “first of its kind” holistic autism support group

The children’s commissioner for England has applauded a unique support group for grandparents of neuro-diverse children launched by Norwood.

In a visit to the charity’s Kennedy Leigh Family Centre in north London, Dame Rachel de Souza engaged with staff, children and families supported by the organisation.

Its ‘Exploring Autism and Exploring Autism for Grandparents’ courses aims to help family members understand the impact of neurodiversity and the services they access on their lives.

Dame de Souza also learned about the emotional and practical support available to parents, carers and grandparents of young people aged 5-18 with autism, as well as helping them to build a peer group of other carers with similar experiences.

She said Norwood’s families “spoke so positively of the advice, advocacy and support they receive. I was especially pleased to find out more about Norwood’s Exploring Autism for Grandparents group, which is the first I’ve seen of this kind. Community resources like this are vital for building greater social inclusion and an understanding of neurodiversity, as well as helping to signpost appropriate available support and removing the stigma to seeking it.”

Norwood autism specialist Naomi Ayrton heralded the commissioner’s visit as “truly exceptional”, adding that “right from the start, it was clear that she had a genuine interest in understanding our work, the families we support and our values. Hearing both parents and grandparents speak about Norwood’s positive impact on their lives was truly inspiring and served as a powerful reminder of the important work we all contribute to.”

Norwood offers targeted family services to deliver coaching, professional advice, advocacy, therapy, peer support groups and short breaks provision to support the needs of the whole family.

To find out more about Norwood’s services for neurodiverse children and their families, click here