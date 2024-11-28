Chipping Barnet MP hosts event showcasing hidden stories of the Holocaust

Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has hosted a event at parliament to showcase global Holocaust education efforts.

Key voices in the battle to continue study around the cause and impact of the Shoah, including the UK Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), UCL Centre for Holocaust Education, and students, attended Tuesday’s event.

Lord Eric Pickles and several other MPs were also in attendance to hear students share their research, as part of the project “My Hometown”, which explores the links between their local area to the Holocaust.

It aims to strengthen young people’s connectedness and affinity with their hometowns.

The entries showcased at the event were: Oaks Park High School, Ilford – Leon Greenman, Ilford and The Holocaust, Trinity Catholic School, Leamington Spa – Bud and Blossom Garden and Commemorative Mosaic and Nottingham University Samworth Academy, Bilborough, Nottingham – Our Hometown Journey: The Legacy of Simon Winston.

Labour MP Tomlinson said: “We can never forget where hatred and antisemitism can lead.

“I’m grateful for the work of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and UCL Centre for Holocaust Education in keeping the understanding of the Holocaust and its lasting impacts preserved and protected for current and future generations.

“It is imperative that young people in the UK and across the world know of the horrors that so many experienced. I’m proud that our government has pledged £2 million to support holocaust education initiatives.”

Ruth-Anne Lenga, associate professor at the UCL Centre For Holocaust Education, and a leading expert on Holocaust education, said: “Thank you Dan Tomlinson MP and Lord Pickles for the opportunity to showcase some of the very best Holocaust education happening in English schools at the Houses of Parliament and in front of such an incredible audience.

“We are deeply proud of our Beacon Schools entries into IHRA’s My Hometown project.”

Lord Pickles added:”This year, the UK holds the Presidency of IHRA. One of the projects I introduced is My Hometown.

“I was very impressed by the high quality of the three projects presented to Parliament on Tuesday. Next week, they will be showcased at an IHRA gathering in London.”