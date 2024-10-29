Chipping Barnet MP prasises community’s warmth in maiden Commons speech
Dan Tomlinson MP also pledged to stand with the community in the fight against antisemitism
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson had finally delivered his maiden speech in the House of Commons where he praised the “warmth” shown to be him in the constituency by Jewish voters.
Tomlinson has previously raised the plight of the Gaza hostages in the Commons along with other issues of national importance, but had to wait since July to deliver his own maiden speech because of the large number of new MPs elected at the election.
Speaking on Monday evening he said:”Let me say to people of faith in my constituency just how grateful I am for the warmth with which I have been received in churches, synagogues and mosques.
“In particular, I say to Jewish and Muslim residents that I will always stand with them against the antisemitism and the Islamophobia that I know has been on the rise in recent months and over the past year.”
The MP said that only when a political party understood suburbs like Barnet did they then deserve to govern the country.
A former economist who worked once in the treasury, Tomlinson praised suburban life, and those who wanted to work hard for their communities and to serve.
“It is my contention that when a political party understands the suburbs then, and only then, is it able to speak on behalf of, and govern for, the country as a whole,” said the MP.
He spoke of the need to “rebuild the deal of suburbia” with his constituents, because it had broken down in recent years.
Last month, listening to community concerns Tomlinson had joined the other two Barnet MPs in raising anger about the decision to suspend arms licences to Israel.
He has also urged David Lammy to do his utmost in regards to diplomatic efforts to secure the releases of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.