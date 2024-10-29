Chipping Barnet MP prasises community’s warmth in maiden Commons speech

Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson had finally delivered his maiden speech in the House of Commons where he praised the “warmth” shown to be him in the constituency by Jewish voters.

Tomlinson has previously raised the plight of the Gaza hostages in the Commons along with other issues of national importance, but had to wait since July to deliver his own maiden speech because of the large number of new MPs elected at the election.

Speaking on Monday evening he said:”Let me say to people of faith in my constituency just how grateful I am for the warmth with which I have been received in churches, synagogues and mosques.

“In particular, I say to Jewish and Muslim residents that I will always stand with them against the antisemitism and the Islamophobia that I know has been on the rise in recent months and over the past year.”

The MP said that only when a political party understood suburbs like Barnet did they then deserve to govern the country.

A former economist who worked once in the treasury, Tomlinson praised suburban life, and those who wanted to work hard for their communities and to serve.

“It is my contention that when a political party understands the suburbs then, and only then, is it able to speak on behalf of, and govern for, the country as a whole,” said the MP.

He spoke of the need to “rebuild the deal of suburbia” with his constituents, because it had broken down in recent years.

Last month, listening to community concerns Tomlinson had joined the other two Barnet MPs in raising anger about the decision to suspend arms licences to Israel.

He has also urged David Lammy to do his utmost in regards to diplomatic efforts to secure the releases of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.