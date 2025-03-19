Clashes erupt in Jerusalem as protesters call for Netanyahu’s resignation
Prime minister faces backlash over Shin Bet chief’s dismissal
Thousands protested in Jerusalem on Wednesday against Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and his handling of the Gaza war.
Demonstrators, demanding government accountability and a hostage deal, clashed with police as they attempted to breach barricades near the Israeli prime minister’s private residence. Several were detained, while others staged sit-ins, blocking roads at Paris Square.
This follows Tuesday’s demonstrations in Tel Aviv, where thousands gathered at Habima Square to hear former chiefs and families of hostages denounce Netanyahu’s policies and demand urgent action.
Protestors chanted, “It happened to Ron Arad, it could happen to all of us,” referencing the Israeli Air Force officer who disappeared in Lebanon in 1986, highlighting fears for the remaining hostages in Gaza.
Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz condemned the government’s actions. Lapid urged Israelis to “take to the streets,” while Gantz called Bar’s dismissal a “violation of state security.”
Despite public anger, Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition remains intact, bolstered by the return of far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Polls suggest he would struggle in an election, but for now, his government holds firm amid growing divisions.
