Claude Littner and David Dangoor collaborate to recognise entrepreneurs

Individuals who have demonstrated outstanding vision and skill impacting society both economically and socially though their entrepreneurship are to be recognised with a special award.

WIZO’s Entrepreneur Awards will celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in six categories, with a specific category focused on the achievements of female entrepreneurs and a young entrepreneur category.

Open to candidates of all faiths and communities, judges will be looking at the impact and passion of individuals who use their experience and skills to make the world a better place.

Apprentice Judge Claude Littner is a judge for the awards and says he is looking for candidates who demonstrate innovation and business acumen but also resilience, leadership, and a clear vision for the future. “True entrepreneurs don’t just build successful companies – they inspire change, create opportunities, and leave a lasting impact on their industry and community. I’m looking for bold ideas, strategic execution, and a passion for making a difference.”

David Dangoor, who is sponsoring the awards says: “I am very pleased to be involved with the WIZO Entrepreneur Awards. WIZO has a long history of shining a spotlight on special people whose hard work and creativity add so much value to society. This opportunity to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit and talent of young people alongside established entrepreneurs promises to be transformative.”

Winners will be presented with their awards at WIZOuk’s Gala Dinner in September.

Winners from each category will win a trip to Israel with WIZOuk and a chance to see the work the charity does firsthand.

Click here to nominate someone for a WIZO Entrepreneur Award.

Nominations close on 30 May 2025.