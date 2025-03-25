Claude Littner and David Dangoor collaborate to recognise entrepreneurs
Nominations for WIZO's Entrepreneur Awards are now open
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Individuals who have demonstrated outstanding vision and skill impacting society both economically and socially though their entrepreneurship are to be recognised with a special award.
WIZO’s Entrepreneur Awards will celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in six categories, with a specific category focused on the achievements of female entrepreneurs and a young entrepreneur category.
Open to candidates of all faiths and communities, judges will be looking at the impact and passion of individuals who use their experience and skills to make the world a better place.
Apprentice Judge Claude Littner is a judge for the awards and says he is looking for candidates who demonstrate innovation and business acumen but also resilience, leadership, and a clear vision for the future. “True entrepreneurs don’t just build successful companies – they inspire change, create opportunities, and leave a lasting impact on their industry and community. I’m looking for bold ideas, strategic execution, and a passion for making a difference.”
David Dangoor, who is sponsoring the awards says: “I am very pleased to be involved with the WIZO Entrepreneur Awards. WIZO has a long history of shining a spotlight on special people whose hard work and creativity add so much value to society. This opportunity to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit and talent of young people alongside established entrepreneurs promises to be transformative.”
Winners will be presented with their awards at WIZOuk’s Gala Dinner in September.
Winners from each category will win a trip to Israel with WIZOuk and a chance to see the work the charity does firsthand.
Click here to nominate someone for a WIZO Entrepreneur Award.
Nominations close on 30 May 2025.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.