A nation in mourning: Coffins containing four slain hostages’ bodies arrive in Israel
'The hearts of an entire nation lie in tatters', says President Herzog as Israel receives remains after sick handover stunt in Gaza
The bodies of four hostages, who according to Hamas are Shiri Bibas, her young children Kfir and Ariel and Oded Lifshitz, have been received by Israel from the Red Cross.
Red Cross vehicles collected the coffins of the fallen after a sickening “ceremony” held by Hamas in Bani Suheila, a suburb of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli sources say that the IDF is checking the caskets for booby-traps, as they are locked without a key that can open them.
The bodies were then transferred to new coffins draped in Israeli flags for a short military ceremony, before being transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabi for official identification.
Israel’s health minister Uriel Busso has said the process is also to establish the cause of death and is therefore expected to take some time. Only then will the families be informed.
Israel confirmed the names of the fallen yesterday, but in a further statement they apologised for it, following the anger of the Bibas family at not having been notified of the intent to do so.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that they “considered” the possibility of him coming to the ceremony to receive the fallen hostages, but ultimately decided not to.
Reflecting the deeply sombre mood of the day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote: “On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing.”
Around the country, flags are lowered to half-mast in honor of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, who were all kidnapped from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th.
Read the full story at Ynet.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.