‘Come and experience our country for yourselves’ says acting Israeli ambasaador

Rain did not stop play at the Israeli Ambassador’s residence in London as 200 people came out on a chilly Monday evening to Tastes of Israel – Food, People & Stories, hosted by the Israel Ministry of Tourism and the Embassy of Israel.

Among them were West Ham football player Manor Solomon, influencers Ben Rebuck, Nicky Kelvin, Falmer and Chaya of London, plus Limor and Amir Chen from Delamina restaurants, Dov Forman, Ronen Nussenbaum from Fattal hotels and Neta Segev, whose catering company Mesiba kept everyone fed and watered.

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Tourism Michael Itzhak informed us that 2 November is the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. “Thank you for your friendship and support throughout this challenging time,” he said. “We share this time with you, with Europe, but it will pass. When I visited London last year, I asked you to help lead the return of tourism to Israel, and you answered that call. The visits of your communities and your connection to Israel mean more to us than you may realise. “

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Acting Ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom Chris Cantor said it was wonderful to be hosting in the beautiful residence. “Tonight is above all about one thing: saying thank you. Throughout one of the most difficult periods in our nation’s history, you have continued to stand by Israel. Your friendship, your solidarity, and your commitment mean a great deal to us. You have been a tremendous source of strength and encouragement, and for that we are deeply, deeply grateful.

“Of course, one of the best ways to strengthen our ties with Israel, while supporting our fantastic tourism industry, is to come and experience our country for yourselves, and always to encourage others to do so. There is simply no substitute for being there, discovering Israel’s rich history and remarkable diversity, and experiencing the warm hospitality that makes our country so special.”

Food writer and tv presenter Gil Havov then took guests on a journey through Israeli food, culture, and stories, with a live demonstration of how to make hummus – which is, after all, the national dish of Israel.

“Israeli food is widely misunderstood all over the world,” he said. “Many years ago I was doing a TV series about the best restaurants all over the world. I travelled the world through three Michelin-starred restaurants for two years. We got to New York right after 9/11 and explained we’re an Israeli filming crew here in New York. ‘Maybe you can help us with cars and accommodation,’ we said. Being Israeli diplomats, they said, ‘We won’t help you; you will help us. Ground Zero is evacuated, all the businesses are closed, and only firefighters and policemen and women work there. Can you cook breakfast for them?’ I said gladly. We get to Ground Zero. It’s pitch dark. We started cooking. We made the shakshuka. The firefighters come. They eat our shakshuka. By the end of the breakfast, they say, “How interesting! In Israel, you have Mexican food for breakfast.”

Hovav is the grandson of Itamar Ben-Avi, who began modern Israeli journalism, and the great-grandson of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who revived Hebrew as a modern language.

“You think that you know Israel, and you think that we all believe in God in Israel? Wrong. We believe in hummus,” he joked, before taking us through the simple steps to make this most loved of dishes.

This was followed by a sumptuous buffet and free-flowing drinks.