Comedian says ‘Zionists’ shouldn’t attend his Edinburgh shows

The comedian at the centre of a row with an Israeli couple at London’s Soho Theatre in February has courted further controversy after saying he would not accept ‘Zionists’ to his three-night run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Currie posted on his Instagram feed: “Do not come to my show if you are a Zionist or support the illegal apartheid State of Israel. Just don’t come. This show is not for you.”

He added: “I am an artist against genocide… therefore my show Teet will upset those audience members who are pro genocide, and last night it did.

“There is an actual genocide happening right this second & for the last 10 months & 76 years. I am not NOT going to address this in my Edinburgh show. #FreePalestine.”

Currie, whose Instagram account is decorated with Palestinian flags, was accused of hounding an Israeli couple out of his Soho Theatre show in February.

He claims he is taking legal action against the theatre, which issued a statement after the show saying audience intimidation was unacceptable and that he would not be invited back to the venue to perform. Currie now says he has raised enough money from his Edinburgh shows to take legal action against the Soho Theatre.