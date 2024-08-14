Comedian says ‘Zionists’ shouldn’t attend his Edinburgh shows
Paul Currie was this year barred from performing again at Soho Theatre after being accused of hounding out an Israeli couple from a show there
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
The comedian at the centre of a row with an Israeli couple at London’s Soho Theatre in February has courted further controversy after saying he would not accept ‘Zionists’ to his three-night run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Currie posted on his Instagram feed: “Do not come to my show if you are a Zionist or support the illegal apartheid State of Israel. Just don’t come. This show is not for you.”
He added: “I am an artist against genocide… therefore my show Teet will upset those audience members who are pro genocide, and last night it did.
“There is an actual genocide happening right this second & for the last 10 months & 76 years. I am not NOT going to address this in my Edinburgh show. #FreePalestine.”
Currie, whose Instagram account is decorated with Palestinian flags, was accused of hounding an Israeli couple out of his Soho Theatre show in February.
He claims he is taking legal action against the theatre, which issued a statement after the show saying audience intimidation was unacceptable and that he would not be invited back to the venue to perform. Currie now says he has raised enough money from his Edinburgh shows to take legal action against the Soho Theatre.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.