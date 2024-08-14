Comedy youth production forms part of Camden Fringe Festival 2024
What's Funny About Oxbow Lakes? has been written and produced by Tammy Berman from north London
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
In the middle of a geography lesson, a class of six Year 12 students reminisce about on their field trip to Scotland, when a storm washed their boat out to sea and they were forced to come together to survive 13 hours stranded on a remote island.
What’s funny about that? You may well wonder. But What’s Funny about Oxbow Lakes? is an original play written and directed by 18-year-old drama student Tammy Berman. It comes to the stage as part of Camden Fringe Festival 2024 by Wavelength Theatre – a newly-formed youth production team based in North London.
The cast and crew comprise young people aged 15-20 from north London with experience in all areas of the creative arts, including writing, directing and producing shows. They bring together their varied experiences and unite their passions for theatre to create performances that they hope will inspire other young people to chase their dreams.
“I love all things theatre: acting, writing, directing, behind the scenes,” says Tammy. “One of my favourite things is also to go and see shows, and musicals are a special passion of mine.”
The light-hearted comedy style of the show creates an intimate feel with audiences as the students recount their adventure. The play draws upon themes of friendship, community, and the power of youth voices, all highly relevant in today’s society.
What’s Funny About Oxbow Lakes is at Theatro Technis, Camden on Saturday 17 August 19:00 and Sunday 18 August 14:30
For tickets visit camdenfringe.com
