Coming to a school or a shul near you: The Festival of Spoken Ivrit

The seventh annual Festival of Spoken Ivrit (FoSI) comes to our schools this month and in a first for the festival, this year it has branched out to include adult and youth audiences in community centres and shuls.

The festival comprises four plays, performed by a team of professional actors from Israel’s Hashahaa Theatre. The aim of the festival is to enhance Ivrit as a spoken language in the UK.

This year’s theme, Heroes, Heroines and Heroism, reflects the challenges of the past year and the heroic stories that have come to light, with the message too that bravery is not limited to the battlefield – everyone can be a hero or heroine through acts of kindness, understanding and support.

Running from 23 January – 6 February in Jewish schools and several synagogues, including Mill Hill, Hadley Wood and Hampstead, the festival marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with an emotive production of Sentenced to Life, which tells the true story of Holocaust survivor Avraham Auerbach. This is the only play in the repertoire that will be performed in English. Ben Zablodovsky, who plays the role, says: “When I stand on stage and look into the eyes of the audience, I feel the immense responsibility to tell the story of those who can no longer tell it themselves.”

The festival is sponsored by World Zionist 0rganisation (WZO) and Matan Bar-Noy, head of WZO’s delegation to Europe, himself the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, says: “The theme of heroism and heroes serves not only as memory for the heroic Holocaust survivors but also as a tribute to the generation of heroes dedicating themselves entirely to the future of our nation and the return of the hostages.”

Champion of Israel is the true story of Olympic judo gold medal winner Oren Smadia. Sadly, in June 2024, Oren lost his eldest son, Omer, in the war with Gaza. Smadja is coming to the UK to launch the festival with Lord Polack at the new Hasmonean Boys’ Middle School in Belsize Park.

The Lion and the Mouse, aimed at younger pupils, is performed through puppetry and song with a clear message that a hero doesn’t need to be physically strong and powerful – the children see the little mouse saving the big strong lion.

Peter Pan, Tom’s Super Hero is about a child coping with changes and overcoming his fears. The play is based on the books but with a unique adaptation by Hashahaa Theatre incorporating multimedia.

Teachers’ feedback from last year’s festival sums it up. “The experiences offered to our pupils were exceptional, leaving a lasting impact on their understanding of Ivrit, Israel, Jewish history, and the profound moral messages conveyed through each play.”

For further information please contact your synagogue or your child’s school. The plays are also showing at JW3. jw3.org