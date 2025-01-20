Communal advice service to launch £450k fundraising campaign

A communal charity that supports 2,500 people a year is launching an ambitious matched fundraising campaign next weekend to support its vital work.

The Paperweight Trust, which provides free, practical support across a spectrum of legal, financial, welfare, post-bereavement and administrative matters, is asking donors to help it raise £450k for the year ahead.

Chief executive Bayla Perrin said: “The very real economic and legal impact of life’s challenges happen in the Jewish community too. Even if we don’t talk about it. None more so at present than the rising cost of living, which is increasingly casting a heavy shadow across the community, as debt and financial challenges take their toll.”

She added: “We understand the overwhelming impact of financial strain, legal uncertainty and welfare complexities. Our mission is to provide unwavering support to individuals and families in need, helping them navigate crises with dignity and confidence.”

Monies raise will support clients struggling with a range of issues, from helping with benefits assessments, correspondence with credit card or utilities companies, divorce hearings and mental health issues.

The Paperweight Trust opened a Leeds office in November, adding to its satellites in Gateshead, Manchester, Bournemouth, Brighton and Birmingham.

To support the Paperweight Trust’s campaign, which begins on Sunday 26th January, click here