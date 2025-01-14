Communal leaders stress demand for pro-Palestine demo to avoid synagogue
Statement from Board, JLC, and CST ahead of Jan 18 demo says 'We support the right to peaceful protest and are not asking for this march to be banned'
Communal leaders have said they do not oppose the right of pro-Palestine campaigners to stage peaceful protests – but they object to marches taking place near a synagogue on Shabbat.
In a joint statement ahead of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s January 18th demo, the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and Community Security Trust said:”This Saturday’s National March for Palestine must not take place in the vicinity of BBC given its proximity to a synagogue and the impact on worshippers.
“We support the right to peaceful protest and are not asking for this march to be banned.
“However, we support the Metropolitan Police in imposing conditions to protect those who are attending Central London synagogues.”
The Metropolitan Police had earlier used powers under the Public Order Act to prevent the PSC led march begin in Portland Place, near Central Synagogue.
In response, the PSC, and other allied groups said they would reverse the route and end the rally in Portland Place outside the headquarters of the BBC.
The Met responded saying this new route is “not one we have agreed and it would breach the conditions that have been imposed under the Public Order Act”.
The PSC responded with a letter signed by more than 700 people “who identify as Jewish” – including Sir Geoffrey Bindman KC, author Gillian Slovo and actress Miriam Margolyes.
It stated: “As Jews we are shocked at this brazen attempt to interfere with hard-won political freedoms by conjuring up an imaginary threat to Jewish freedom of worship.”
Police are due to meet with the PSC for further talks.
