Community hustings attract impressive audiences as election fever mounts
200 people attended Hertsmere election hustings at Borehamwood Synagogue, while 150 register for Chipping Barnet event at Jcoss
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Election fever has started to grip the community with the proof being the impressive attendances seen at hustings staged this week at local schools and synagogues.
More than 200 people attended a lively event at Borehamwood Synagogue on Tuesday evening, featuring deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden and Labour candidate Josh Tapper, along with a Liberal Democrat representative.
While at JCOSS school, 150 people had registered to attend a Chipping Barnet hustings on the same night, which featured the Conservative candidate Theresa Villiers and Labour’s Dan Tomlinson, again with the Lib Dem’s Mark Durrant.
The high attendances seemed to confirm plenty of interest within the community over the result of next month’s election, with opinion polls continuing to show Labour in a commanding lead over the Conservatives.
While Israel, in the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas atrocity remained an obvious topic of discussion, and concerns, hustings so far have also shown the community has major concern about issues such as housing, the state of the roads and pavements, along with worries about the impact of pollution, and of sewage leaks.
In Hertsmere, Labour’s Tapper was repeatedly pressed to clarify his party’s position around Israel and Palestine recognition. He rejected claims the Keir Starmer led party would rush to recognise a Palestinian state if winning the election, and pointed to the fact that foreign secretary David Cameron had signalled support for a similar policy to the one contained in the Labour manifesto.
At one point Dowden admitted he had not attended a D-Day commemoration this year, but stressed he had attended them in the past.
In Chipping Barnet, former Tory minister Villiers attempted to suggest Labour favoured “unilateral” recognition of Palestine, despite the party’s manifesto stressing they would only back recognition as a part of an international process.
Tomlinson and Villiers both condemned the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA over evidence that some staff members supported the October 7th massacre.
The Labour candidate also confirmed that a Starmer led government would match the current Tory government’s £78 million funding commitment to the Community Security Trust.
Both Villiers and Tomlinson pledged to remain firm supporters of Israel if elected as MPs.
For the Lib Dem’s Durrant also praised the community, and said he was a supporter of Israel, having travelled to the country on several occasions.
He also described some of the potholes in Chipping Barnet as some of the worst he had seen.
Around 30 Jewish Community hustings, featuring local candidates from the main political parties, are set to take place between now and the general election on July 4th, in Barnet, elsewhere in north London, in Hertsmere, in Leeds, Manchester and in Scotland.
The debates are backed by the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council, London Jewish Forum, and all of the regional communal bodies, with Jewish News as media partner.
Board president Phil Rosenberg said:”The Board of Deputies is proud of its efforts, alongside the JLC, London Jewish Forum and regional partners, to have helped to facilitate around 30 Jewish Community hustings ahead of the General Election; we thank the Jewish News for its media partner role in advertising many of these.
“Those which have already been held have generated a high level of interest; the Jewish community has a high level of engagement with national politics, and many of the subjects raised are among those discussed at greater length in the Board’s Jewish Manifesto, due to be published this week.
“We are grateful to all candidates who have committed to our hustings, and look forward to the debates yet to come.”
Find a hustings in your area here:
https://bod.org.uk/hustings/
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.