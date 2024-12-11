Community jeweller teams up with Hostages Forum to sell ‘We Shall Dance Again’ necklaces
EXCLUSIVE: All proceeds of the 100 available pieces go directly to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK
A north west London jewellery company is selling ‘We Shall Dance Again’ necklaces to raise money for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK this Chanukah.
Devora Miller from Bitz of Glitz in Golders Green has produced 100 stainless steel necklaces bearing the message of hope at £30 each. The proceeds will directly support families of the 100 hostages from over 20 nationalities remaining in captivity in Gaza.
They include nine with British connections: Emily Damari, Eli Sharabi, Yossi Sharabi, Avinatan Or, Tsachi Idan, Shay Levinson, Keith Siegel, Ilan Weiss and Oded Lifshitz.
Nivi Feldman of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK told Jewish News: “Each link in this chain represents hope, unity, and the strength of a community standing together.
“By wearing the ‘We Will Dance Again’ necklace, you’re not only keeping the stories of the hostages in your heart but also supporting the vital work of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK. All proceeds go directly to this cause. Together, we can keep hope alive.”
Devora Miller of Golders Green based Bitz of Glitz told Jewish News: “This necklace had such a powerful and positive message. Wear it proudly!”
- Available in gold and silver (stainless steel) at £30 each, by clicking here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.