Community jeweller teams up with Hostages Forum to sell ‘We Shall Dance Again’ necklaces

A north west London jewellery company is selling ‘We Shall Dance Again’ necklaces to raise money for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK this Chanukah.

Devora Miller from Bitz of Glitz in Golders Green has produced 100 stainless steel necklaces bearing the message of hope at £30 each. The proceeds will directly support families of the 100 hostages from over 20 nationalities remaining in captivity in Gaza.

They include nine with British connections: Emily Damari, Eli Sharabi, Yossi Sharabi, Avinatan Or, Tsachi Idan, Shay Levinson, Keith Siegel, Ilan Weiss and Oded Lifshitz.

Nivi Feldman of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK told Jewish News: “Each link in this chain represents hope, unity, and the strength of a community standing together.

“By wearing the ‘We Will Dance Again’ necklace, you’re not only keeping the stories of the hostages in your heart but also supporting the vital work of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK. All proceeds go directly to this cause. Together, we can keep hope alive.”

Devora Miller of Golders Green based Bitz of Glitz told Jewish News: “This necklace had such a powerful and positive message. Wear it proudly!”