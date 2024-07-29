Community kitchen brings old and young together to prep meals for food bank

An award-winning social action charity welcomed Jewish Care residents to its community youth kitchen on Sunday 14th July for a pilot inter-generational project.

Teen volunteers from the ImpACT Youth Kitchen met members of Sunridge Court residential care home to prepare meals, using surplus food from Barnet Food Hub for delivery to a local food bank.

The Youth Kitchen is Project ImpACT’s flagship programme, supporting people of all faiths by providing meals for local food banks and homeless shelters.

The two generations chatted and got to know each whilst working side by side, sharing cooking skills and preparing dishes, which were packaged up and delivered to Clandon House Homeless Shelter in Finchley.

Jakub Walczak, social care co-ordinator at Jewish Care’s Sunridge Court care home, said: “The project was incredibly worthwhile. Intergenerational initiatives demonstrate how important it is to create opportunities for people of all ages to find purpose and meaning by supporting others as part of the community.

“The Project ImpACT coordinators and youth volunteers interacted really well with the residents helping to make this an enjoyable event for everyone. The session provided a very active and pleasant Sunday morning for our residents, who love good company.”

Jewish Care Sunridge Court resident, Paul, said: “It was very good and it was nice to be around young people; the activity was also really enjoyable”.

Another resident Tibby added: “I really enjoyed the outing. I am glad I decided to come after all, because I met a person who knew friends of mine from South Africa. It was really worth it.”

To date, the youth kitchen has delivered more than 25,000 meals to local food banks and shelters, helping to feed some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Anna Freedman, ImpACT youth kitchen manager said: “It was a really lovely and special event, having the young and old interact over a shared purpose and seeing each other energised by the union.”

Founder and director of Project ImpACT, Chayli Fehler said: “We are delighted that the pilot inter-generational session was enjoyed by everyone and such a great success. It was wonderful to see our volunteers interact with the residents in such a meaningful way.

“Not only were they sharing skills and finding out about each other, but they were also using surplus food to cook for those in need. It was wonderful to watch the two generations come together in such a positive and joyful environment.”

Jewish Care’s director of care services, Rachel Jones, added: “It is so empowering for Jewish Care residents to be involved and to volunteer in community projects, supporting others and making an impact.

“It makes such a difference for older people to be able to show they care and have an important contribution to make, together with the young volunteers. We know that intergenerational activities, which make special connections like this, have a benefit on the wellbeing of everyone involved across the generations and we would like to thank Project ImpACT for inviting our residents to partner with them in this great initiative.”