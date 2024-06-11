Community to grill election candidates at more than 20 Jewish News hustings nationwide

The community is to get its chance to judge local general election candidates from all the main parties at more than 20 Jewish hustings taking place ahead of the big day on 4 July.

Jewish News is media partner for the debates taking place across London, in Hertsmere, Manchester, Leeds and Scotland, which will allow audiences to put questions on issues that concern them to the main candidates.

The hustings, backed by the Jewish Leadership Council, Board of Deputies and London Jewish Forum and Jewish Rep Council of Manchester and the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities with the support from the Community Security Trust, take place in all the main communal hubs, including seats in and Barnet, in Bury and Altrincham in Greater Manchester.

So far 23 hustings have been confirmed, but there is a likely chance of this list increasing as more candidates commit to taking part, including seats such as Chingford and Woodford Green, and Chipping Barnet.

The first hustings took place on Monday evening in Leeds North East, where KC Simon Myerson chaired a debate. Hornsey and Wood Green, in north London, is the seat for the next Jewish community hustings on June 16th.

Jewish News will report from several of the hustings in the run-up to the election .