COMPETITION: Is your child a budding writer?
Win an iPad in the Wizo/PJ Library annual story writing competition
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
The deadline for the annual Wizo and PJ Library story writing competition is fast approaching so budding writers need to get pen to paper / fingers to keyboard fast to be in with a chance to WIN an iPad for them and another for their school.
PLUS the winning piece will be published on the Jewish News website, which gives it exposure to hundreds of thousands of readers.
This year the theme is Strength and we are asking students to write a tribute, a poem, a story, a comic strip – fact or fiction about someone with strength, up to 500 words. This can be:
Physical Strength
Inner Strength
Emotional Strength or
Communal Strength
Closing date for entry 23 February 2025.
