Writing competition: The Hope Awards

WIZO UK and Jewish News are delighted to launch the Hope Awards, a writing competition inviting young people to explore what hope means to them.

Open to primary-school pupils in Years 5 and 6, the competition asks children to create a piece of writing inspired by the theme of Hope. It could be hopeful, imaginative, thoughtful or personal – we want children to express the idea in their own words and in their own way.

We are looking for originality, creativity and writing that comes from the heart.

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Hope is central to WIZO UK’s work supporting women, children and families across Israel. Even during the most challenging times, hope gives people the strength to imagine a better future and to help build it. Through the Hope Awards, WIZO UK and Jewish News want to hear what hope looks and feels like to the next generation.

Entries will be considered by a special judging panel, including representatives from WIZO UK and Jewish News, along with celebrity guest judges including scriptwriter and author Ivor Baddiel and children’s author and specialist paediatric speech and language therapist Hollie Geey. Hollie is passionate about helping children reach their potential. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Hope Awards, she says. “Every child has a unique story to share. Give them the confidence to use their imagination, explore their own ideas and enjoy creating their story.”

The winner will receive theatre tickets and the runners up will receive book vouchers.

Maureen Fisher, CEO of WIZO UK, says: “Hope does not mean pretending that everything is easy. It means believing that a better future is possible and that each of us can help create it. We are looking for entries that come from the heart and show us what hope genuinely means to young people today.”

Louisa Walters, Features Editor at Jewish News, says:

“We want children to use their imagination and allow their own voices to shine through. An entry might make us smile, move us or encourage us to see hope in a completely different way. We are looking for originality, creativity and something that only that child could have written. As an editor my advice is that a good piece of writing needs to have a beginning, a middle and end. I know we have so much talent in our community and I am excited to see what our children produce.”

We are inviting Jewish primary schools across the UK to get involved by encouraging their Year 5 and 6 pupils to enter. Schools could introduce the Hope Awards as a classroom activity or set the writing challenge for children to complete over the October half-term.

The winner will have their writing published in Jewish News alongside a special profile and will also receive theatre tickets for the whole family.

We cannot wait to read the children’s inspiring, surprising and uplifting interpretations of hope.

Who can enter? Children in Years 5 and 6

Theme: Hope

Closing date: 2 November 2026

Word count: between 100 and 750 words

To enter: fill out the form below and upload your writing.

Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Phone (Required) Name of school (Required) School Year (Required) File (Required) Max. file size: 64 MB.

Terms and conditions: Only one entry per child. Submissions must be original and all your own work. Submissions can be poetry or prose and must be between 100 and 750 words. Winners and runners up will be notified by email. Winners and runners up must agree to have their photo printed in Jewish News.