Concerns over future viability of Chelsea synagogue

Confusion surrounds claims and counter-claims at Chelsea Synagogue in west central London, with management touting record post-Covid membership while concerned members of the community point to a sharp decline in Shabbat service attendance.

According to the synagogue management committee, it now has record post-Covid membership — yet according to concerned members of the community, Chelsea no longer holds Friday night services and frequently struggles to achieve a minyan in order to hold Shabbat services. The synagogue serves the communities of Chelsea, Westminster and South Kensington.

Chelsea, founded in 1913, is an affiliate of the United Synagogue rather than a full member. The US owns the land on which the synagogue stands, but its affiliate status allows it autonomy in how it runs its affairs. The community owns the synagogue building and a small flat nearby which serves as the rabbi’s living quarters.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jewish News has been shown a detailed breakdown of attendance at Chelsea, prepared by a local resident who has often been the vital tenth man to enable a minyan to be formed. According to these figures, the synagogue failed to form a minyan this year on January 20, February 17, March 9, April 13, June 13, July 13, and not at all on each Shabbat between July 20 and September 7.

On just one occasion, according to these figures, there was a barmitzvah – on April 6 – when attendance soared to 100. In other weeks the lowest number of men was just seven, while the highest was 20. It is understood that Rosh Hashanah attendance was also low, with 19 men attending on the first day and 11 on the second day of the festival.

Chelsea holds a weekly Zoom session each Thursday, usually addressed by its rabbi, Yehuda Efune, discussing that week’s Torah portion.

One of those concerned about the synagogue’s future is local resident, Aron Freedman, who lives just 10 minutes’ walk from the site. But because he is observant, he no longer attends on Shabbat as he cannot guarantee there will be a minyan.

He told Jewish News the synagogue was “a wonderful building, steeped in Jewish history. But its present state is a shadow of what it could be”.

He complained that the synagogue “struggles to obtain a Shabbat minyan, while other local Jewish communities flourish without the benefit of physical centres”. This is understood to refer to successful services held by Chabad in Battersea and Belgravia.

Freedman, who stood unsuccessfully to become chairman of the synagogue in 2021, suggested “remedial actions” to improve the situation. He urged the Chelsea board to invite other such local communities to use the synagogue premises and build up its membership base and asked that there should be a minyan rota to ensure regular services can take place on Shabbat.

In 2021, Mr Freedman attempted to launch a rival presence to the synagogue by hosting his own breakaway Shabbat services under the title SW3, featuring lavish catering and a social element to post-Shabbat services. But though the first such event attracted 83 people, the initiative did not last, mainly, according to Mr Freedman, for financial reasons, since he was paying for the events himself.

Another concerned community member is the synagogue’s former treasurer, Alan Jay, who was barmitzvahed at Chelsea and has been a member for 50 years. He described the synagogue as “slightly unusual, and has never been somewhere that’s had a huge minyan on Shabbat. But on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, there was only just a minyan. I arrived at 10.30am and I was the ninth person to arrive. Somebody else arrived 15 minutes later and so we were able to get going”.

Jay estimated that Chelsea currently has around 70 members.

He said he was “worried” about the future viability of Chelsea but said it had the advantage of owning its building and therefore “the amount of money it needs to run is relatively small in comparison to other synagogues”. He described as “an opportunity that is being missed” the fact that “other things are going on in the area” in which Chelsea was not participating. There are people who might be interested in coming if it was a bit more dynamic”.

More revenue comes in from a keep-fit class which rents the synagogue’s hall two days a week. This initiative had been approved as “a brilliant idea” by the United Synagogue, said Jay.

In June 2023, Jewish News understands, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis was concerned enough at stories emanating from Chelsea to hold a meeting with its chairman, Nigel Gee, which was also attended by two members of the Chelsea management team and observers from the United Synagogue. The meeting is said to have been inconclusive and was not repeated.

A spokesman for Chelsea Synagogue told Jewish News: “Despite being one of the smaller modern Orthodox synagogues in London, we are proud to stand on our own two feet, being financially sound and democratically run.

“At this time, more than ever, the Jewish community needs unity. Rather than nitpick the numbers attending on any particular day, let’s celebrate this small, historic and unique shul which continues to punch above its weight.”