The President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, has warned that Jewish communities were becoming increasingly isolated across Europe, accusing political leaders of failing to confront rising antisemitism and urging governments to take decisive action and practical steps against extremism.

Speaking at a ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday 16 November, where he presented the Lord Jakobovits Prize to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt criticised the reluctance of European leaders to defend Jewish communities and Israel in the face of growing hostility.

“Across Europe, Jewish communities are becoming increasingly isolated. Synagogues need armed protection. Jewish schools resemble fortresses. Jews are advised to conceal the outward signs of their faith,” he told the gathering.

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He added that the CER’s manifesto “sets out clear and practical steps that need to be taken. Higher fences are not the answer. Too many European leaders have remained silent and others have preferred the applause of the crowd to the responsibility of leadership.”

The Lord Jakobovits Prize was awarded to Prime Minister Rama in recognition of his support for Jewish communities, outspoken opposition to antisemitism and defence of Israel’s right to security, at a time when relatively few European leaders had taken such positions.

Goldschmidt linked Albania’s modern friendship with the Jewish people to its remarkable history during the Holocaust. When Nazi Germany occupied Albania in 1943, Muslim and Christian families sheltered Jews at great personal risk, refusing to surrender them to the occupying authorities.

Albania emerged from the Second World War with a larger Jewish population than it had before the war.

He paid tribute to the Albanian tradition of besa, a code of honour requiring promises of protection to be kept, recalling the words of Holocaust rescuer Rafik Veseli: “In Albania, there are no foreigners, only friends.”

“The rescuers of Albania did not stand idly by. They did not ask whether the Jews were popular, whether helping them was politically convenient, or whether somebody else might intervene. They opened their doors.”

Responding, Prime Minister Edi Rama said: “What we did in the Second World War was what we were supposed to do. Germany had universities and libraries and knew what was right. We Albanians had neither universities nor libraries, but we knew what it is to be righteous.”

He stressed that those who rescued and sheltered Jews never considered themselves exceptional. Rather, they believed that the alternative was unthinkable.

Drawing on this example of moral courage, in his speech, Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt then turned to the wider threats confronting European democracy, condemning violent demonstrations, attacks on police officers and the destruction of businesses and public property witnessed recently in France, Germany and elsewhere.

“A shopkeeper who has spent thirty years building a business should not see it destroyed in thirty minutes by a mob. Attacking a police officer will not make a people freer. Smashing the institutions of society will not strengthen democracy.”

He stressed that the right to peaceful protest remained fundamental, but that governments had an equal responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens against violence and intimidation.

The Chief Rabbi called on European governments to adopt the CER’s seven-point manifesto, A Call to End the Violent Hatred, launched in Brussels in September.

The programme sets out practical measures to combat extremism, including blocking extremist funding, strengthening oversight of radical institutions, confronting online incitement, preventing the glorification of terrorism and holding religious leaders accountable.

“Extremism cannot be tolerated when it comes from one quarter and condemned when it comes from another. The rule of law cannot depend on the popularity of the cause or the identity of those who break it,” he warned.

Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt specifically invited Albania, under Prime Minister Rama’s leadership, to become one of the countries leading European efforts to implement the manifesto: “Albania’s rescuers during the Holocaust understood that duty when Europe descended into its darkest days. Prime Minister Rama, Europe needs leaders who understand it today.”

Concluding his own remarks, Prime Minister Rama said: “this prize though is not a medal for yesterday. There is much to do. A Europe where a Jew questions his future is Europe’s failure.”