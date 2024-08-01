CONFIRMED DEAD: Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing

The IDF has confirmed the death of Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif in a strike in southern Gaza on July 13th.

The 58-year old, leader of Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, was one of the architects of the October 7th Hamas atrocities across Israel. He had survived seven previous Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent being in 2021.

In a statement on Twitter/X, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said: “He did not survive the attack.”

Pictured crossing off Deif’s name from Israel’s most wanted list, Gallant added: “The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated.”

Hamas has refused to confirm the news.

IDF international spokesperson Nadav Shoshani also issued a statement on Twitter/X saying: “Mohammed Deif was an arch-terrorist in charge of murdering thousands of innocent civilians no matter their age, race or ethnicity. This is in addition to the thousands of civilians who were murdered, raped and kidnapped on October 7. Today, we are able to announce he was eliminated and the world is safer.”