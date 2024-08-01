CONFIRMED DEAD: Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing
IDF and Shin Bet verify that 'arch-terrorist' mastermind and 'Osama bin Laden' of Gaza was killed in July airstrike
The IDF has confirmed the death of Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif in a strike in southern Gaza on July 13th.
The 58-year old, leader of Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, was one of the architects of the October 7th Hamas atrocities across Israel. He had survived seven previous Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent being in 2021.
In a statement on Twitter/X, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said: “He did not survive the attack.”
Pictured crossing off Deif’s name from Israel’s most wanted list, Gallant added: “The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated.”
Hamas has refused to confirm the news.
IDF international spokesperson Nadav Shoshani also issued a statement on Twitter/X saying: “Mohammed Deif was an arch-terrorist in charge of murdering thousands of innocent civilians no matter their age, race or ethnicity. This is in addition to the thousands of civilians who were murdered, raped and kidnapped on October 7. Today, we are able to announce he was eliminated and the world is safer.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.