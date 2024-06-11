Conservative election 2024 manifesto includes pledge to bring back anti-BDS Bill

The Conservative general election 2024 manifesto includes a pledge to bring back a Bill aiming to ban public bodies from imposing boycott or divestment campaigns against Israel.

The 77-page document, unveiled by Rishi Sunak at Sliverstone race track on Tuesday, also said the Tories stood “staunchly behind Israel’ right to defend itself and to live with security”.

It said that if elected into government again, the Tories would “push for a two-state solution in the Middle East, adding that “our long-standing position has been that we will recognise a Palestinian state at a time that is most conducive to the peace process”.

It also includes a claim the Tories, if elected, would “strengthen police powers to prevent protests or marches that pose a risk of serious disorder.”

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden had hinted at the decision to bring back the controversial anti-BDS bill in an interview he gave to Jewish News last Friday.

The Tories have pledged to pass legislation banning local councils from engaging in Israel boycotts since the 2019 election.

But in the last session of parliament the Bill will held up in the committee stages after Labour, Tory and Liberal Democrat peers tabled 79 amendments, meaning it failed to pass before Sunak called an election for 4 July.

But in the 2024 election manifesto it states: “We will bring back our Bill to ban public bodies from imposing their own boycott or divestment campaigns against foreign countries and territories.”

The bill has long been supported by the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies. But critics argued that the previous bill was an attempt at pursuing foreign policy through the back door, and that it infringed on civil liberties, and could actually make antisemitism worse.

In relation to pro-Palestine protests and other demos the manifesto adds:”In recent months we have seen shocking increases in protests being used as a cover for extremist disruption and criminality.”

It says a “small and vocal minority” are attempting to “destroy our democratic values” and adds:”We will strengthen police powers to prevent protests or marches that pose a risk of serious disorder, by allowing police to take into account the cumulative impact of protests.”

Labour is to publish its manifesto on Thursday.