Conservatives lose control of Hertfordshire County Council
As Reform UK perform well in county elections, Tory councillor Caroline Clapper secures impressive win in ward containing Elstree and Radlett area
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Conservatives have lost control of Hertfordshire County Council for the first time since 1999 as Reform UK made significant in-roads into the local vote.
But as results of the local elections continued to come in, Tory councillor Caroline Clapper secured an impressive victory in the Watling ward – which includes Elstree and Radlett areas in which a significant number of Jewish voters reside.
In a bad night for her party elsewhere , Clapper, Deputy Leader at Hertsmere Borough Council, secured 67% of the votes cast in Watling, with the Reform UK candidate coming second, but a long way behind with 16% of the vote.
On Friday afternoon, results already declared showed no party can now reach the 40 councillors needed to get a majority and take control of Hertfordshire County Council.
The Liberal Democrats performed well in some areas of Hertfordshire, and were on the way to picking up most seats. But a newly resurgent Reform UK also scored notable victories, eating into Tory support.
Labour, who had been a distant third on the county council ahead of Thursday’s election also suffered further losses, although they managed to pick up wards in in northern Hertfordshire.
On Hertfordshire County Council prior to this week’s elections, the Conservatives had 42 seats and the Liberal Democrats 22.
But with Reform UK entering the scene no party was near to getting 40 seats required for a majority this time.
