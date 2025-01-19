Corbyn and McDonnell interviewed by police after Palestine march
The Metropolitan Police said they agreed to attend voluntarily at a station in central London to be interviewed under caution on Sunday afternoon.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP John McDonnell agreed to be interviewed under caution by police following a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday, it has been reported.
The BBC first reported that Mr Corbyn, 75, the MP for Islington North, and Mr McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, would be interviewed.
The MPs, who were pictured at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest on Saturday, both sit in Parliament as independents.
The Metropolitan Police said three men, aged 75, 73 and 61, had agreed to attend voluntarily at a police station in central London to be interviewed under caution on Sunday afternoon.
Mr Corbyn declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency. Mr McDonnell has also been approached for comment.
Nine other people have been charged with public order offences following the protest.
The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that 77 people had been arrested – the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.
Some 65 people were detained for a breach of conditions, five for public order offences, two for obstructing police, one for supporting a proscribed organisation, one for inciting racial hatred, one for common assault, one for assault on an emergency worker and one for sexual assault.
The force said on Sunday that 24 people have been bailed and 48 remain in custody.
Mr Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn, 77, of Elephant and Castle, south-east London, has been charged with a public order offence.
The eight other people charged with public order offences are: Angela Zelter, 73, of Knighton, Powys; Tessa Roe-Stanton, 20, Starr Thomas, 20, Christian Adair, 23, all from Brockley, south-east London; Monday Rosenfeld, 21, of Limehouse, east London; Matthew Brennan, 44, of St George, Bristol; David Ok, 40, of Kilburn, north-west London; and Christopher Nineham, 62, of Bow, east London.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the coming days, police said.
Commander Adam Slonecki said: “Yesterday we saw a deliberate effort, including by protest organisers, to breach conditions and attempt to march out of Whitehall.
“This was a serious escalation in criminality and one which we are taking incredibly seriously. Officers have worked around the clock to pursue those involved.”
