Corbyn confirms Commons ‘alliance’ with four pro-Gaza MPs

Jeremy Corbyn has formed an “independent alliance” with four other pro-Gaza independent MPs suggesting the government has “ignored calls to end arms sales to Israel. ”

The expelled former Labour leader has joined forces with joining forces with Shockat Adam, Ayoub , Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed, four MPs elected on pro-Gaza tickets at last month’s election.

The move was an attempt to give the alliance the same parliamentary strength as Reform UK and the DUP, and could increase the MPs’ chances of being allocated questions and speaking slots in the Commons.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A spokesperson for the Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, said a letter had been received but declined to say whether that would have any bearing on parliamentary time allocated.

In a joint statement they said: “We were elected by our constituents to provide hope in a Parliament of despair. “Already, this Government has scrapped the winter fuel allowance for around 10 million pensioners, voted to keep the two-child benefits cap, and ignored calls to end arms sales to Israel.

“Millions of people are crying out for a real alternative to austerity, inequality and war – and their voices deserve to be heard.”

They also called for other MPs to join them. They said: “The more MPs who are prepared to stand up for these principles, the better. Our door is always open to other MPs who believe in a more equal and peaceful world.”

Jewish News previously revealed how Leicester MP Adam, who dedicated his victory to “the people of Gaza” is the brother of the founder of the hardline Islamist group Friends of Al Aqsa founder Ismail Patel..

Meanwhile, we also revealed Khan, elected in Birmingham questioned the extent of the Hamas October 7 attacks, while he was a Lib Dem councillor.

In Dewsbury, suppoters of Mohamed where accused of harrassment and intimidation aganist a female Labour candidate.

Corbyn was elected the independent MP for Islington North, after he was expelled from Labour.