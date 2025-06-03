Councillor claims Hitler ‘had no beef with Jews’ and calls Holocaust ‘massively over-exaggerated’

A parish councillor in Cornwall has been filmed claiming the Holocaust was “massively over-exaggerated” and defending Adolf Hitler’s actions – remarks now at the centre of a political storm.

Peter Lawrence, who sits on Mylor Parish Council and represents the far-right British Democrats, made the comments at a protest in Truro on 24 May. In video footage captured and published online by the activist group Cornwall Resists, he is head stating that Hitler “didn’t have beef with the Jews” and that “world Jewry declared war on Germany”.

He claimed: “They were bankrupting them from the Treaty of Versailles… They were blockading the food, starving them out. Hitler didn’t have beef with the Jews – he just didn’t want them disrupting what was going on.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Challenged further on whether Hitler was right to kill Jews, he said: “From what I’ve read, the revisionist historians I’ve read cannot find a single order from Adolf Hitler calling for the execution of the Jews.”

When asked directly if he believed in the Holocaust, Lawrence replied: “The Holocaust has been massively over-exaggerated.”

In a statement to Jewish News, Lawrence said he had attended the protest “not in any official capacity as a parish councillor”, and that it was “not my intention for any of my words or opinions to cause offence”.

“I regret some of my responses, which were not articulate and could therefore be seen as confrontational or disrespectful by some,” he said, adding: “I wish to apologise for any upset caused by my involvement in the incident.”

He went on to defend his reference to Holocaust revisionism, saying: “Challenging claims made about the war and the Holocaust does not make you an antisemite or a Holocaust denier – accusations which I both reject.”

“I believe we should maintain our right to freedom of speech and opinion… Researching or holding views which challenge those commonly held by the majority should never be frowned upon in a freethinking society.”

“In retrospect,” he added, “I think historical debate is best left to the historians.”

In response, the Mylor Parish Council has called an extraordinary meeting for Thursday, 5 June, during which councillors will vote on a motion to condemn Lawrence’s statements and disassociate the council from them.

The motion, proposed by councillors Patrick Polglase and Paul Baker reads: “Whilst Councillor Lawrence at no time claimed to be speaking as a Mylor Parish Councillor, it is our contention that his words have brought all councillors and thus this council into disrepute by association.

“To make such assertions regarding a truly horrific time in our history is deeply insulting and offensive to the memory of all those who lost their lives and their families.”

Lawrence previously stood as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election. His online posts have included warnings about Britain becoming a “communist melting pot” and criticism of multiculturalism and LGBTQ+ rights.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats told Jewish News: “The horrors of the Holocaust can never be overstated and to make comments like these is utterly disgusting.

“Liberal Democrats are clear that there’s absolutely no place for antisemitism in our society. We have long called for a tougher response to antisemitism – including by giving police and prosecutors the resources and training they need to prevent and prosecute all hate crimes, while supporting survivors.”

Jewish News has also contacted British Democrats for comment.