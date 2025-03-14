‘Dad would be humbled’: Sharone Lifschitz pays tribute to her extraordinary father

The daughter of Oded Lifshitz, the 83-year-old peace activist and kibbutz pioneer murdered in captivity by Hamas, says she is “humbled” by the “extraordinary” wave of love and support from the global Jewish community.

Speaking to Jewish News in her first interview since sitting shiva for her father, London-based filmmaker and academic Sharone Lifschitz reflected on the immense solidarity that has surrounded her family. Just two weeks ago, thousands, including Israel’s president, gathered to honour Oded as he was laid to rest in the very kibbutz he helped build.

Oded was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz on 7 October. His wife, Yocheved, 85, was abducted alongside him but released after two weeks. He endured more than 500 days in captivity before his remains were returned to Israel.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sharone remains resolute that “the fight is not over,” emphasising the urgency of bringing home the remaining 59 hostages. “Some of them are no longer alive but there are families that need them back so they can bury them and feel the certainty that their loved ones are not suffering.”

Feeling deeply connected to “God’s community,” she expressed profound gratitude to Jewish communities in both the UK and Israel. “People are looking after me, sending food, organising events, and sharing incredible messages of support and love. It’s extraordinary.”

Sharone hopes for the chance to thank everyone personally. “Some never met my father, yet he was a loved member of their family in so many ways. That means everything to me.”

Sharone remembers her father as “unwavering, clear-headed and loving. He said to me quite a few years ago, that you’re never too old to feel like an orphan, and I’m very much feeling like an orphan”.

Oded’s wife Yocheved hoped against hope for good news, despite “somehow anticipating” what the devastating outcome might be.

“It still takes you by surprise, the blow of the relief knowing he’s not suffering and on the other hand, the finality of our loss.”

She was at Kibbutz Nir Oz last Shabbat and says: “It’s somehow almost surprising that we have a grave, because for so long we were in limbo and wanted to visit the grave in a quiet moment. I wanted to see the grave again before the stone is set.”

Her father, she says, “would be amazed. He would be humbled” by the public response. “We buried my father on Tuesday. Then we went to the funeral of Shiri and the kids, Ariel and Kfir. We are part of a tribe, but also part of a small community that has lost so many people. My father would certainly feel that he had a full life.”

Sharone firmly believes that what Oded stands for is the realisation that “opportunities to make the world a better place are not infinite, and that you must use the good. The clarity of his voice touched so many people, and I hope will continue to be a guiding light to look at the world with compassion, looking at all of us, our own tribe and other tribes, and seeing how linked we are.”