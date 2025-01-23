Dale Vince challenged over Gaza ‘genocide’ claim on BBC Question Time

Green energy tycoon Dale Vince has been angrily challenged by an audience member on the BBC’s Question Time show after accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, costing “150,000 lives and injuries.”

Founder of Ecotricity and Forest Green Rovers FC chair Vince began answering a question put to the panel on Donald Trump, but turned to condemning those funding the “genocide” of Palestinians.

A man in the audience, who was applauded, responded by saying:”How dare you say that?

“Genocide happened to six million Jews in the Second World War.

“Where is the equivalence? Did you mention the atrocity that happened on the 7th of October when Hamas and the Palestinians invaded Israel and killed innocent women, children?

“Do you understand that? How dare you say that! You’re ill informed, my friend.”

Vince replied by claiming:”I’m aware of the atrocity of 7th of October, 1500 Israelis lost their lives.

“Since then, the brutalisation of Palestine, of all of the people in Palestine, has taken 150,000 lives and injuries.”

The audience member said:”Is Israel allowed to defend its borders?”

At this point host Fiona Bruce said the man was making a “strong” and “passionate point” but urged him to allow Vince to continue.

Vince said:”So let me speak – 90% of the Palestinian population have been displaced.

“There’s been famine, all kinds of problems.

“Before the war, the Palestinians were a captive population with no control, no access to the outside world through ports and airports and stuff like that – they are captive in their own country.

“We’re talking 150,000 casualties versus 1500, neither is right.”

Former Tory minister also questioned Vince’s claims, saying:”Surely you’re not saying … that justifies rape, murder.”

Vince replied:”No, of course not.”

Bruce then called for an end to the heated discussion, saying Israel Palestine had been a regular topic on the BBC1 show previously.