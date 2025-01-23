Dale Vince challenged over Gaza ‘genocide’ claim on BBC Question Time
Audience member responds to the green energy tycoon saying 'Genocide happened to six million Jews in the Second World War'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Green energy tycoon Dale Vince has been angrily challenged by an audience member on the BBC’s Question Time show after accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, costing “150,000 lives and injuries.”
Founder of Ecotricity and Forest Green Rovers FC chair Vince began answering a question put to the panel on Donald Trump, but turned to condemning those funding the “genocide” of Palestinians.
A man in the audience, who was applauded, responded by saying:”How dare you say that?
“Genocide happened to six million Jews in the Second World War.
“Where is the equivalence? Did you mention the atrocity that happened on the 7th of October when Hamas and the Palestinians invaded Israel and killed innocent women, children?
“Do you understand that? How dare you say that! You’re ill informed, my friend.”
Vince replied by claiming:”I’m aware of the atrocity of 7th of October, 1500 Israelis lost their lives.
“Since then, the brutalisation of Palestine, of all of the people in Palestine, has taken 150,000 lives and injuries.”
The audience member said:”Is Israel allowed to defend its borders?”
At this point host Fiona Bruce said the man was making a “strong” and “passionate point” but urged him to allow Vince to continue.
Vince said:”So let me speak – 90% of the Palestinian population have been displaced.
“There’s been famine, all kinds of problems.
“Before the war, the Palestinians were a captive population with no control, no access to the outside world through ports and airports and stuff like that – they are captive in their own country.
“We’re talking 150,000 casualties versus 1500, neither is right.”
Former Tory minister also questioned Vince’s claims, saying:”Surely you’re not saying … that justifies rape, murder.”
Vince replied:”No, of course not.”
Bruce then called for an end to the heated discussion, saying Israel Palestine had been a regular topic on the BBC1 show previously.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.