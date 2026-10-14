Summary

Broadway House, HA7 4HB

Full Time: 35 hours

£25,789 – £31,518 per annum

Friday 30 October 2026

Click here to download the full job description

About the Role

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Behind every strong supporter relationship is accurate data, reliable information and the insight to make every interaction count.

As Data & Insights Executive, you will play an important role in supporting Norwood’s relationship-led fundraising strategy, ensuring our fundraising teams have the accurate information, efficient processes and reliable reporting they need to build relationships and generate income.

Working closely with our Data & Insights, Donor Engagement, Events & Sponsorship, Finance and Marketing teams, you will take responsibility for day-to-day donor data, income processing and fundraising administration.

You will maintain high standards of data quality, help track pledges and fundraising income, produce reports and data extracts, and identify opportunities to improve the systems and processes behind our fundraising.

Most importantly, you will understand that behind every record is a supporter who has chosen to make a difference.

About Norwood

Founded in 1795, Norwood is the oldest Jewish charity in the UK. We support and empower neurodiverse children and their families and people with neurodevelopmental disabilities to live their best lives.

At Norwood, you will make a real difference every day. You will be part of a supportive and inclusive team where kindness is shown in how we care, respect shapes how we work together, belonging ensures everyone feels valued, and empowerment enables people to thrive.

We invest in your growth, care about your wellbeing, and give you the pride of knowing your work changes lives.

Who We Are Looking For

You’ll be someone who enjoys making sense of data and takes pride in getting the details right, while always understanding the bigger picture behind the numbers.

Naturally organised and methodical, you’ll be comfortable working with databases, financial information and competing priorities. You’ll spot when something doesn’t look right, ask the right questions and look for practical ways to make systems and processes work better.

You’ll also be a strong team player. Whether you’re helping a fundraiser understand their data, working with Finance to reconcile income or responding to a supporter enquiry, you’ll communicate clearly, work collaboratively and bring a calm, solutions-focused approach.

You don’t need to come from a charity or fundraising background. What matters is that you’re confident working with data and systems, comfortable handling financial or transactional information and motivated to learn.

Above all, you’ll understand that accurate data isn’t simply administration. It helps us understand our supporters, strengthen relationships and raise the income that enables Norwood to support people to live their best lives.

You will:

Maintain accurate donor and fundraising records within the CRM

Process donations, pledges and supporter data accurately and efficiently

Help ensure strong supporter care and stewardship processes

Contribute to improving systems, workflows and data quality standards

This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working with data, thrives on accuracy and wants to support work that makes a meaningful difference.

Your Day to Day

You will:

Maintain accurate and up-to-date donor, donation, pledge and supporter records within our CRM

Process fundraising income from online platforms, events, post and third-party channels

Work closely with Finance to ensure income is correctly coded and reconciled

Monitor outstanding pledges and provide accurate information to support timely supporter follow-up

Produce reports, dashboards and data extracts to support fundraising activity and decision-making

Respond to routine donor administration enquiries with professionalism and care

Carry out regular data quality checks and cleansing

Help colleagues use the CRM consistently and effectively

Identify opportunities to improve fundraising systems, workflows and administrative processes

Support system testing, upgrades and the introduction of new fundraising tools

Maintain accurate donor preferences, consent and suppression records in line with GDPR and fundraising requirements

Support fundraising events and activities where appropriate

Your work will give colleagues reliable information, strengthen supporter experiences and help ensure our fundraising activity is built on data we can trust.

Qualifications, Training & Experience

We are looking for someone who enjoys making sense of information, takes pride in getting the details right and understands how good data supports better decisions.

You will bring:

Experience working with databases, CRM or administrative systems

Experience handling financial or transactional data

Strong numeracy and data-handling skills

Excellent attention to detail and high standards of accuracy

Confidence managing competing priorities and deadlines

Strong organisational skills and a methodical approach

Clear communication skills and the ability to explain information simply

A collaborative approach and confidence working with different teams and stakeholders

GCSE Maths and English or equivalent, or evidence of ongoing professional development

It would be an advantage if you have experience:

Working within fundraising, charity or not-for-profit environments

Using fundraising databases such as Raiser’s Edge

Supporting fundraising income processing or donor care

Working at degree level or can demonstrate equivalent experience gained through previous roles

Reward and Benefits

21 days annual leave + 8 Bank Holidays (FTE) + Jewish Festival Days

Enhanced parental pay

Employee Assistance Programme

Health cash plan covering dental, optical, and therapy treatments, with virtual GP access, private consultations, and wellbeing tools via the My Medicash App

Blue Light Card scheme access

Cycle to Work scheme

£300 refer-a-friend bonus

Career development pathway

Free on-site parking

A supportive, experienced team and management.

We encourage early applications. We may close this vacancy before the advertised closing date if we receive a strong response.

A bit more information: Norwood’s Broadway House, located at 80 – 82 The Broadway, Stanmore HA7 4HB, is the charity’s head office and main administrative base.

It brings together Governance, Leadership, Fundraising, Finance, People and Culture, and Marketing and Communications, providing coordination and support to Children & Family Services and Adult Services.

The office supports Norwood’s mission to help people with neurodevelopmental disabilities, their families, and children in need across London and the South East. It is also the main point of contact for referrals, general enquiries, and charity business.

Safe Recruitment: Norwood is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children, young people, and adults we support. This role is subject to safer recruitment checks in line with CQC Regulation 19, and appointment is conditional upon satisfactory pre-employment checks, including Right to Work in the UK and a DBS check appropriate to the role.

Email: careers@norwood.org.uk

Disclaimer: At Norwood, we welcome applications from a diverse range of candidates. At this time, Norwood is not a UK Home Office licensed sponsor and is unable to offer visa sponsorship.