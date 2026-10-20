Davey rejects national partnership with Greens amid antisemitism row

Ed Davey has ruled out the Liberal Democrats entering a national partnership with the Green Party over its policy declaring “Zionism is racism”.

But the letter stopped short of explicitly calling for an end to existing council arrangements with the Greens—a step Labour has said it would take if local Green groups do not reject the motion.

Writing to the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies the Lib Dem leader said: “I can therefore rule out our party entering into a national partnership with any party that is committed to a dangerous and antisemitic policy like the Green Party’s.”

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Davey thanked them for meeting with him to discuss what he called “the very serious matter of the Green Party’s new official policy that declares ‘Zionism is racism’”.

He added: “I am appalled by their policy. It is deeply offensive and antisemitic, and it risks fuelling the violence and intimidation faced by the Jewish community across the country.”

Davey continued: “I utterly condemn the policy, and I call on the Green Party to reverse it immediately.”

The letter stopped short of explicitly calling for an end to existing council arrangements with the Greens—a step Labour has said it would take if local Green groups do not reject the motion.

Responding, the Board of JLC said:”We welcome Sir Ed and the Liberal Democrat Party’s unequivocal position regarding their unwillingness to work with the Green Party nationally. We await confirmation on the Party’s local council arrangements with the Green Party over the coming days.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions last week, Andy Burnham also ruled out any future deal with the Green Party over its position on Zionism. “It is wrong. It is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it,” he stated.

The PM added: “We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds a position that has recently been adopted.”