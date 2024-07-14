Lammy calls for ‘immediate ceasefire and hostage release’ as he visits Israel
Foreign secretary will meet Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas and is expected to visit Yad Vashem in first visit to Middle East in new role
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Foreign secretary David Lammy has called for an “immediate ceasefire” to fighting in Gaza ahead of a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
In his first visit to the Middle Eaat with Labour in government he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and he is expected to visit Yad Vashem as well as pledging £5.5m to UK-Med to support ongoing humanitarian work in Gaza.
In a visit beginning on Sunday, the foreign secretary will focus on the UK’s diplomatic role in helping bring the conflict in Gaza to an end, and to longer term ambitions of peace and security in the region.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously stressed his belief that his party has a “moral duty” to restore the UK’s repution as a fair broker in the region.
“The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable,” Lammy said in a statement before the visit.
“This war must end now, with an immediate ceasefire, complied with by both sides. The fighting has got to stop, the hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas terrorists need to be released immediately and aid must be allowed in to reach the people of Gaza without restrictions.”
Lammy said it was the UK’s “ambition and commitment” to play a role in securing a ceasefire deal and a renewed path towards a two-state solution.
“The world needs a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.
“Central to this is to see an end to expanding illegal Israeli settlements and rising settler violence in the West Bank. Here, in what should be a crucial part of a Palestinian state, alongside Gaza and East Jerusalem, we need to see a reformed and empowered Palestinian Authority.”
In Israel, Lammy will also meet the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and families with links to the UK whose relatives still being held hostage in Gaza or have been murdered by Hamas.
In the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Foreign Secretary will welcome on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to delivering reform and reiterate the UK’s support to PM Mustafa and his government.
The UK has provided £10 million in aid to support the Palestinian Authority this financial year through the World Bank.
The funding will provide vital support for key services, for example through the payment of salaries for 8,200 doctors, nurses and other health workers over two months.
In meetings with President Abbas and Prime Minister Mustafa, he will highlight his commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as an undeniable right of the Palestinian people, and as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.
He will also call out settlements in the West Bank as illegal and harmful to a two-state solution on visit to a Palestinian community.
The Foreign Office has said he will push for a rapid increase in aid being allowed into the territory.
Lammy previously visited Yad Vashem in 2022 with the Labour Friends of Israel orgainsation.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.