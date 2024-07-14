Lammy calls for ‘immediate ceasefire and hostage release’ as he visits Israel

Foreign secretary David Lammy has called for an “immediate ceasefire” to fighting in Gaza ahead of a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In his first visit to the Middle Eaat with Labour in government he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and he is expected to visit Yad Vashem as well as pledging £5.5m to UK-Med to support ongoing humanitarian work in Gaza.

In a visit beginning on Sunday, the foreign secretary will focus on the UK’s diplomatic role in helping bring the conflict in Gaza to an end, and to longer term ambitions of peace and security in the region.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously stressed his belief that his party has a “moral duty” to restore the UK’s repution as a fair broker in the region.

“The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable,” Lammy said in a statement before the visit.

“This war must end now, with an immediate ceasefire, complied with by both sides. The fighting has got to stop, the hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas terrorists need to be released immediately and aid must be allowed in to reach the people of Gaza without restrictions.”

Lammy said it was the UK’s “ambition and commitment” to play a role in securing a ceasefire deal and a renewed path towards a two-state solution.

“The world needs a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.

“Central to this is to see an end to expanding illegal Israeli settlements and rising settler violence in the West Bank. Here, in what should be a crucial part of a Palestinian state, alongside Gaza and East Jerusalem, we need to see a reformed and empowered Palestinian Authority.”

In Israel, Lammy will also meet the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and families with links to the UK whose relatives still being held hostage in Gaza or have been murdered by Hamas.

In the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Foreign Secretary will welcome on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to delivering reform and reiterate the UK’s support to PM Mustafa and his government.

The UK has provided £10 million in aid to support the Palestinian Authority this financial year through the World Bank.

The funding will provide vital support for key services, for example through the payment of salaries for 8,200 doctors, nurses and other health workers over two months.

In meetings with President Abbas and Prime Minister Mustafa, he will highlight his commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as an undeniable right of the Palestinian people, and as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

He will also call out settlements in the West Bank as illegal and harmful to a two-state solution on visit to a Palestinian community.

The Foreign Office has said he will push for a rapid increase in aid being allowed into the territory.

Lammy previously visited Yad Vashem in 2022 with the Labour Friends of Israel orgainsation.