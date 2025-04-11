David Sassoon, Jewish couturier to Princess Diana, dies aged 92
Sassoon co-led Belville Sassoon, dressed Jewish high society, and donated his royal archive to Historic Royal Palaces
David Sassoon, the British couturier who dressed Princess Diana and generations of royal women, had died aged 92.
His death was confirmed to WWD by Dame Zandra Rhodes, a close friend and fellow designer.
Sassoon, who was born in London in 1932 to Iraqi Sephardi Jewish parents, co-led the couture house Belville Sassoon for over five decades. He designed more than 70 outfits for Princess Diana, including her going-away outfit after her 1981 wedding, maternity coats, and some of her most iconic evening gowns.
“He always designed glamour without ever shouting about it,” Rhodes said. “She [Princess Diana] always looked perfectly dressed.”
Sassoon’s Jewish identity remained central throughout his life and work. “Jewish traditions played an enormous part in the clothes I designed,” he said in a 2023 interview, recalling his many commissions for Jewish weddings and bar mitzvahs. He was the only living designer featured in Fashion City, the Museum of London Docklands exhibition highlighting Jewish contributions to British fashion.
His first royal commission came in 1960, when he was asked to design a bridesmaid dress for Princess Anne. He often recalled entering Buckingham Palace through the tradesman’s entrance and accidentally stepping into a corgi’s water bowl while bowing to the Queen Mother.
Sassoon joined Belinda Bellville’s fashion house in 1958 and helped shape its success with both aristocratic and Jewish high-society clients. After Belville retired in the early 1980s, he ran the business with designer Lorcan Mullany until retiring in 2012.
Fashion historian Bethan Holt said Sassoon “shaped Diana’s image as a fairy-tale princess for the modern era”, combining royal tradition with a modern edge.
His archive, including design sketches and press material for Princess Diana, was donated to Historic Royal Palaces. “He designed for all the women of the royal family, apart from the late Queen Elizabeth, and kept careful records to avoid clashes,” said curator Eleri Lynn.
Sassoon continued to mentor young designers and support the Fashion and Textile Museum well into his retirement.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.