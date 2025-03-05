David Schwimmer implores Hollywood to stand firm against antisemitism

Actor David Schwimmer has urged Hollywood to stand up to antisemitism in a powerful speech at an Anti Defamation League conference in New York.

Presenting the organisation’s inaugural Heroes Against Hate award on Tuesday, he urged celebrities to show solidarity with their Jewish friends and communities.

He said: “My career has given me an incredible platform—a chance to talk about issues that matter to me, and, on a good day, a chance to be heard over the noise that drowns too many people out. With that privilege comes a responsibility to use my voice—especially in moments of danger, bigotry, and violence.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Schwimmer added: “I wish you would stand up. I wish you would speak out. Because your voices would be so meaningful. To your fans, who love you. To your community members, who need you. To people who could use a little solidarity from people they respect and look up to. You don’t have to say anything political. No one’s asking you to solve the conflict in the Middle East. Just say that you’re against hatred and discrimination.”

Schwimmer has long been an advocate for the Jewish community, speaking up after the 7th October Hamas atrocities, highlighting the plight of its sexual assault victims and supporting Jewish students experiencing hatred on university campuses.

Whilst he revealed that “speaking out often comes at a cost” and “like so many others, I’ve been attacked and threatened by people I’ve never met”, he added “I’ve also found incredible moments of meaning and solidarity. I want to remind you that there are so many good people out there who have our backs—amazing allies. We will get through this together. Our spirit is unbreakable, our joy irrepressible.”

Addressing Jewish celebrities in Hollywood who have failed to speak up against rising global anti-semitism, he added: “Some are working behind the scenes, privately, in their own way. But so many have chosen not to say anything publicly at all. And if I could say one thing to them: I really wish you would.”

Also speaking at the conference were Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who opened the keynote address by saying proudly: “My name is Gal, and I’m Jewish. And we have had enough of Jew hatred”, together with activist Hen Mazzig, who said of Schwimmer: “How fitting that the man who taught me to speak English is the one telling the world to speak out now. David Schwimmer, my English may not be perfect, but you are a perfect example for the Jewish people.”