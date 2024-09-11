Death certification changes made law
Speeded-up arrangements will benefit Jewish community enabling rapid burial
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Changes to the ways in which death is certified formally in the UK, announced by the last government in April, came into force this week. The updates, the first overhaul in more than 50 years, essentially mean a speeding-up of the process immediately following a death, with the consequent advantage to the Jewish community of speedy burial.
The reforms are taking place under the aegis of the Department of Health and Social Care. Previously, doctors were only able to issue a medical certificate cause of death (MCCD) if they had attended the deceased within 28 days before death. The changes will mean that medical practitioners can complete this certificate — without which a person cannot be buried — if they have attended the deceased “in their lifetime”. The doctors can propose a cause of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief”.
Once the certificate is issued it then goes to a medical examiner, a senior practitioner, to complete it. After that the MCCD will be sent to the registrar, crucially without meeting a coroner at any stage in the process — unless there is a suspicion of death by unnatural causes.
Welcoming the roll-out of the reforms, Baroness Merron, formerly, as Gillian Merron, chief executive of the Board of Deputies, said: “These reforms will offer crucial support to the bereaved as well as vital improvements to patient safety, and I wish to share my gratitude to all those involved in delivering them.
“That includes the Board of Deputies, who have been closely involved in this process. A key concern of faith groups has been the impact of medical examiner scrutiny delaying funerals, and this has been an important consideration when designing these reforms.
“I am pleased to say there is provision within the new system to minimise the potential of delays to burial to allow for the religious practices of the deceased and their family to be respected. Rapid release can be requested to prioritise cases that require urgent attention, and the new measures will be proportionate so as not to impose undue delays on the bereaved in the difficult moments following a death.”
