Defence Minister Gallant: IDF killed or wounded 60% of Hamas terrorists in Gaza

The Israeli army has killed or wounded 60% of Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

“The achievements of IDF soldiers are many. We killed or wounded 60 percent of the Hamas terrorists. We dismantled 25 battalions or the vast majority of them. We returned half of the hostages and we are determined to return the rest,” Gallant said.

Hamas has some 30,000 members in Gaza, according to Israeli estimates. Israel is yet to announce an estimate of how many members of other terror groups have been killed in Gaza since October 7.,

The IDF continued ramping up attacks in Gaza on Wednesday, saying it targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating inside UNRWA’s Headquarters in Gaza City.

“After a defined corridor was opened to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the area, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on the structure, eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat, and located large amounts of weapons in the area,” the IDF said.

Israeli forces also killed “dozens of terrorists” in the area of Shejaiya and dismantled underground tunnel routes, according to the IDF.

“IDF troops are continuing a targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area. The IAF struck and eliminated several Hamas terrorists in central Gaza, including terrorists who took part in the underground tunnels and anti-tank missiles units in the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

Reports of an Israeli airstrike near a school east of the city of Khan Younis was met with condemnation by EU and Germany.

“People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly,” the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

The IDF said it was looking into the reports that civilians were harmed adjacent to the Alawda School in the south of Khan Yunis, located near the location of an Israeli strike which killed a Hamas terrorist.