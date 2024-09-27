Defence Secretary watching Israeli ground invasion rumours ‘really carefully’
John Healey faced after Israeli army told troops that ongoing air strikes were “to prepare the ground for possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah”.
Defence Secretary John Healey is looking at a rumoured Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon “really carefully”.
Mr Healey said on Friday airstrikes and rocket fire exchanged between Israel and Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah present a “risk that this escalates into something that is much wider and much more serious”.
He faced questions about a possible ground invasion after Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told troops on Wednesday that ongoing air strikes were “to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah”.
Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Healey said his “first concern remains the safety of British nationals in Lebanon”.
He added: “The travel advice remains the same – don’t go to Lebanon. If you are in Lebanon, then get out and there are still commercial flights leaving so people can do that.
“But I left Labour conference earlier this week to chair a Cobra committee in Government because we are making the preparations you’d expect of Government ahead of any potential developments in the future.”
The PA news agency understands the UK Government has successfully asked airlines to increase capacity on routes out of Lebanon, with Foreign Office teams in Beirut to support British consulate services.
It is thought they are ready to facilitate evacuations by sea or air, which could be triggered if the security environment degrades further and British nationals are no longer able to leave the Middle East through other routes.
Around 5,000 British citizens are in Lebanon, and the United Nations said more than 90,000 Lebanese people have been displaced in recent days.
Asked about the rumoured ground invasion, Mr Healey replied: “We’re watching this really carefully. That will be a matter for the Israelis.
“At the moment, it’s airstrikes. At the moment, there are missiles from the Lebanese Hezbollah directed at Israel. This conflict serves no one.”
The Defence Secretary said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “hear about the calls from many countries led by the United States and Britain for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon – 21 days in which the fighting should stop on both sides” when he attends the United National General Assembly in New York on Friday.
“That gives everyone a chance to concentrate on the peace plan that is on the table, that the Israelis themselves say would allow them to get their citizens back into northern Israel and the Lebanese to return to their homes in southern Lebanon,” he added.
Emily Thornberry, House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman, had earlier warned against a ground invasion and told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We don’t know whether or not Israel is bluffing.”
She added: “The poor Lebanese, who you know many of whom do not want Hezbollah in the bottom of their country, certainly don’t want to have the Israelis.
“And Hezbollah may well end up with more legitimacy as a result of that ground invasion.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.