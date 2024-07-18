Democratic Party latest manifesto boosts Israel funding, blames Hamas for war
As election gears up, Biden's political party sees 'a strong, secure, and democratic Israel' as vital to the interests of the United States
The final version of the United States Democratic Party election manifesto preserves the pro-Israel language of previous versions and lacerates Hamas for launching the current war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.
The pledge in the platform to keep funding for Israel’s defense assistance as “ironclad” — a word President Joe Biden has favored — came after the platform committee heard testimony from witnesses who testified in favor of sustaining and expanding the defense assistance, and others who recommended cutting defense assistance altogether.
The platform, yet to be released but leaked to reporters, was approved by the party’s platform committee. Platforms never commit parties to action once they are in government, but are still seen as reflective of a party’s values.
“President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States,” says the Middle East section. “Their commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad.”
The MOU refers to the $3.8 billion in annual defense funding, a then unprecedented amount, agreed upon during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.
The language should allay concerns among some pro-Israel groups alarmed at the increase in calls among some Democrats to suspend aid to Israel, but it will likely not put the matter to rest. Pro-Palestinian groups have said they will protest the Democratic convention in Chicago next month, where the platform must be approved — and may yet be changed.
Pro-Israel Democrats praised the language. “It echoes key attributes of the 2020 platform, including reiterating the goal of a two-state solution, opposition to Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” the Democratic Majority for Israel, an advocacy group with an affiliated political action committee, said. “We’re confident that those Democrats running on it will earn the votes of a decisive majority of Americans.”
The Jewish Democratic Council of America’s chief executive, Halie Soifer, one of the witnesses who appeared before the platform committee, had appealed for its past pro-Israel language not to be diluted. “We are pleased to see it was not diluted, it was strengthened,” the JDCA said.
The section on the Middle East and North Africa runs nearly three pages long, a contrast with the Republican platform affirmed this week at the party’s convention in Milwaukee, where the region gets two sentences.
The war in Gaza gets its own subsection, and blames Hamas for launching and continuing the war, putting the party on the side of pro-Israel groups who say that the terrorist group’s responsibility for the carnage should not be obscured by the extent of Israel’s retaliation. Pro-Palestinian groups and lawmakers have said that the focus should be on stopping the war, citing the close to 40,000 Palestinians believed to have been killed so far.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris have unequivocally denounced Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel on October 7, condemned the gruesome violence — including conflict-related sexual violence — demonstrated by Hamas and made clear that the United States wants to see Hamas defeated,” said the platform.
The platform includes nods to Israel critics, noting the sanctions the Biden administration has imposed on Israeli extremists since the war’s launch, and its efforts to facilitate the delivery of aid to the Palestinians in Gaza. It does not criticise Israel for not doing enough to allow the aid in, although Biden has leveled such criticism.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.