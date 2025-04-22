Deputy head at Immanuel College promoted to top role
Dan Endlar takes on head teacher position at Hertfordshire independent following departure of Dr Millan Sachania in October
Immanuel College has appointed Dan Endlar as its new head teacher following the departure of Dr Millan Sachania in October 2024 after a decade of service.
Elected by unanimous choice to lead the independent Jewish day school in Hertfordshire, Endlar joined as deputy head in January 2024, and has served as acting head throughout this academic year.
Immanuel has also appointed Mark Steed as a director of education, beginning in September 2025. Over more than two decades, he has served as Head at independent schools across the world including the Berkhamsted Schools Group, Kellett – the British International School in Hong Kong, and JESS Dubai – the leading International Baccalaureate (IB) school in the Middle East.
He is currently principal and chief executive of Stamford School in the UK.
In a statement, the school said that the appointments point towards the beginning of “a broader strategic process – one that reaffirms the role of Immanuel College in the years ahead, and defines the path we will take to get there”.
Their focus is on “curriculum, co-curricular and SEN provision, as well as the wider question of how best to prepare our pupils for a world transformed by AI, globalisation and cultural change.”
