DEPUTY HEADTEACHER FOR THE BOYS’ SCHOOL

L20 – L25 (OUTER LONDON)

REQUIRED – SEPTEMBER 2025

We are looking for a dynamic and inspirational individual to be responsible for leading the Pastoral, Behaviour, Standards and Inclusion at Hasmonean High School for Boys. If you are an exceptional leader with an outstanding track record in these areas, then we would like to hear from you.

For further details please visit our website https://hasmoneanmat.org.uk/vacancies/

To request a brochure for the Deputy Headteacher role which outlines the job description and person specification, and an application pack, please email hasmonean@hayes.com or for a confidential discussion regarding the post please call Brett Coventry on 07879692409.

Hayes is our search partner and supports our recruitment.

Closing date: 12 noon Thursday 30th January 2025.