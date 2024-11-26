Deputy prime minister puts freeze on fears over Bevis Marks synagogue

The deputy prime minister has stepped in to the continuing fight by Bevis Marks Synagogue against a 43-storey tower block proposal which would radically affect the synagogue.

The City of London planning committee is due to consider the proposal from developers on Friday, 13 December — the same developers whose planning application for a 47-floor building was rejected by the City in 2022.

Now, Angela Rayner, who is also secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, has effectively frozen the situation by issuing a Holding Direction, after being asked to “call in” the tower block application. Her move prevents the planning committee from giving permission to the developers to proceed — or to turn them down — without “specific authorisation”.

Ms Rayner may now decide whether ministers should consider the planning application. Her intervention does not mean she is in favour of the City of London or of Bevis Marks, the oldest synagogue in Britain; but as Bevis Marks’ press spokesman Paul Dimoldenberg told Jewish News, her action “moves this from an important local issue to putting it on the national agenda”.

Rachel Blake, MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, described Ms Rayner’s action as “positive”, adding: “The proposed development would impact Bevis Marks synagogue, and I have objected to it. I believe this application goes against policies that protect accessibility, inclusivity, and cultural heritage”.

Shalom Morris, the Bevis Marks rabbi, said: “We welcome the intervention of the Deputy Prime Minister on the threat to Bevis Marks Synagogue. The future of Bevis Marks synagogue is now very much on the national agenda, as befits its Grade I listed status and its historic role in British Jewry”.

The 300-year-old Bevis Marks synagogue is under threat from a proposed 43-storey tower at 31 Bury Street, in the City of London.

Since January this year, it has now been included in a Conservation Area which should provide further protection. More than 1340 objections to the tower have been sent to the City of London planning committee, ranging from Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis to historian Sir Simon Schama.