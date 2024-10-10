Dignitaries and bereaved families sign 7 October Book of Reflection

Senior government officials, ambassadors, bereaved families and UK representatives have signed a Book of Reflection commemorating the first anniversary of the 7 October Hamas atrocities across Israel.

The Israeli Embassy in the UK hosted an array of figures, all paying tribute to the victims of the horrific October 7th massacre.

They included Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the UK, Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP for North West Essex, David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Lord Hermer KC.

Also signing were Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State, Bob Blackman, Conservative MP for Harrow East, Alan Mak, Conservative MP for the Havant Constituency and Shadow Treasury Minister, and Ferenc Kumin, the Ambassador of Hungary to the UK.