Dinosaurs and Dickens – Jewish education takes on Darwin and Fagin
London School of Jewish Studies tours connect science, literature, and history with a Torah perspective
Students from the London School of Jewish Studies took part in two unique educational experiences last week, exploring both the Natural History Museum and the Charles Dickens Museum.
At the Natural History Museum, Rabbi Dr. Raphael Zarum led the ‘Where Are the Dinosaurs? Genesis Tour’, examining the relationship between the Book of Genesis and Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.
At the Charles Dickens Museum, LSJS students were given a private tour of the novelist’s historic home, followed by an exclusive lecture by museum educator and poetry anthologist Liz Ison. Her talk, The Lady Who Changed Dickens’ Mind on the Jews, explored the story of Eliza Davis, a Jewish woman who corresponded with Dickens and successfully persuaded him to reconsider his negative portrayal of Fagin in Oliver Twist. As a result, Dickens adjusted later editions of the novel and went on to create a more positive Jewish character in a subsequent book.
Next month, LSJS will lead its first educational trip to Poland, focusing on the history and artistic legacy of Jewish communities past and present. Additionally, a family-friendly tour of the British Museum will take place on Sunday, March 30 exploring the Exodus and plagues in preparation for Pesach.
Joanne Greenaway, chief executive of LSJS said: “We are very proud of our high-quality in-person museum tours. We are unique in offering museum visits led by expert educators who can connect the worlds of science, literature, and history with a Torah perspective.”
To find out more, click here.
