Full time, salary £35-£40,000 depending on qualifications and experience.

We are looking to appoint a highly motivated individual with an excellent understanding and experience of the issues affecting Jewish people in Scotland

You will be a dynamic leader with a proven track record of effective communication skills and project management, able to demonstrate personal drive and motivation. You will demonstrate the ability to work collaboratively with a small staff team, trustees, and council members as well as external stakeholders, to lead the organisation and help manage the amalgamation with Glasgow Jewish Representative Council into a single body, representing, connecting and supporting Jewish people in Scotland.

The office is located in Giffnock, Glasgow and you will be expected to travel widely throughout Scotland. There will be some scope to work from home, by agreement.

For further details contact Nicola Livingston; chair@scojec.org or Ephraim Borowski; ephraim@scojec.org