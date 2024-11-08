Doctor who called Hamas leader a ‘legend’ asks: Are Jewish News readers normal humans?

A doctor who praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a “legend” and speculated about Israel harvesting human organs has quizzed a Jewish News journalist about their “dual Israeli citizenship” and asked if Jewish News readers are “normal human beings”.

In an extraordinary volley of questions following an email to ask if she stands by her endorsement of the former Hamas leader behind the 7 October attacks, Dr Rehiana Ali asked a Jewish News reporter: “What is the nature of your readership? Are they normal human beings or are they extremist in their outlook? What’s the nature of your relationship with Israel? What’s the source of your funding for Jewish News? Do you have dual Israeli citizenship? What proportion of your readership have dual Israeli citizenship? What proportion of your readership have completed service in the IOF [Israel Occupation Force]? What’s your definition of a “conspiracy theory”? Do you/Jewish News endorse extremist views against non-Jews [in the Talmud]?”

Dr Ali is a consultant neurologist who has worked for the NHS for 21 years and spent a decade at London’s Imperial College. She is also a former Parliamentary candidate, standing in Bradford South as an independent earlier this year. She received 3,345 votes, placing fifth out of nine candidates.

Further examples of Dr Ali’s X/Twitter posts include:

Responding to Tweets detailing the injuries sustained by Sinwar: “Many will view him as a superhero” having had “no food for 3 days….and still fighting.” She also reposted Tweets stating “these facts only steel-reinforce Sinwar’s stature as a martyr who fought and starved with his people” and another claiming “it just makes him seen like more of a legend”.

Reposting claims by Palestine Action that Israelis are “dripping in the blood of Palestinians”

Reposting a Tweet praising Hassan Nasrallah, former leader of terror group Hezbollah: “The heroic and resilient children of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah are humiliating the Zionist enemy on the battlefield”

Responding to a post claiming 800 IDF soldiers have been killed in the conflict with “Music to one’s ears. Fewer child killing demons.”

Reposting conspiracy theories claiming “4,000 Jews did not show up to work” on 9/11

Responding “Excellent post. Spot on” to a comment suggesting Israel should be wiped off the map, claiming “I don’t want a ‘two state’ solution. I want a ‘one state solution’ and I want it to be Palestine”.

Referring to Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “Holocaust”, adding “Israel needs dismantling. It is a terrorist entity.”

A spokesperson for the General Medical Council told Jewish News Dr Rehiana Ali is registered with a licence to practice and it “can and will investigate serious concerns that suggest patient safety or the public’s confidence in doctors may be at risk. We are clear that the standards expected of doctors do not change when they are communicating online. We consider all concerns that are raised with us and we take this responsibility very seriously”.