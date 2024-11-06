Donald Trump promises ‘golden age’ as he closes in on incredible victory in US election
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and UK PM Keir Starmer among leaders to congratulate Trump on comeback victory
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election as he addressed supporters in Florida, pledging to bring a new “golden age” to the nation.
Speaking, while still four votes shy of the 270 total needed to clinch the White House, Trump declared in a speech at West Palm Beach:”This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond.”
He told the crowd the result was a “magnificent victory for the American people.”
With seven results to go Trump had secured 266 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris had 216 – a victory far larger than most predicted.
The Republicans also looked likely to win control of the US Senate.
Trump’s victory could have huge ramifications for the Middle East and for Ukraine.
The re-elected president has vowed to end war in both regions, although his path to do so remains unclear.
Polls in Israel showed a clear majority of the country favoured a Trump victory over a Harris one, mainly because they believed he would improve security for the Jewish state.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to praise Trump and his wife as the results came in.
He posted on X:”Dear Donald and Melania Trump,”Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”
UK prime minister Keir Starmer congratulated Donald Trump on his apparent victory in the US election saying:”“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory.
“I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.
“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said.
Trump’s rival, the current Democratic vice-president, Kamala Harris was yet to concede defeat, but aides said she would not be speaking yet in the aftermath of a seismic defeat.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.