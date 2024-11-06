Donald Trump promises ‘golden age’ as he closes in on incredible victory in US election

Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election as he addressed supporters in Florida, pledging to bring a new “golden age” to the nation.

Speaking, while still four votes shy of the 270 total needed to clinch the White House, Trump declared in a speech at West Palm Beach:”This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond.”

He told the crowd the result was a “magnificent victory for the American people.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

With seven results to go Trump had secured 266 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris had 216 – a victory far larger than most predicted.

The Republicans also looked likely to win control of the US Senate.

Trump’s victory could have huge ramifications for the Middle East and for Ukraine.

The re-elected president has vowed to end war in both regions, although his path to do so remains unclear.

Polls in Israel showed a clear majority of the country favoured a Trump victory over a Harris one, mainly because they believed he would improve security for the Jewish state.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to praise Trump and his wife as the results came in.

He posted on X:”Dear Donald and Melania Trump,”Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

UK prime minister Keir Starmer congratulated Donald Trump on his apparent victory in the US election saying:”“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory.

“I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said.

Trump’s rival, the current Democratic vice-president, Kamala Harris was yet to concede defeat, but aides said she would not be speaking yet in the aftermath of a seismic defeat.