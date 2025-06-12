Donkeys rescued from Gaza border conflict flown from Israel to Europe
Israeli sanctuary partners with UK charity to rehome animals traumatised by war and abuse
Dozens of donkeys rescued from war zones along the Gaza-Israel border have been airlifted to new homes in Europe in a joint operation by an Israeli animal shelter and UK-based charity Network for Animals.
The animals – many bearing visible injuries from conflict and abuse – were cared for by Starting Over Sanctuary (SOS) in Israel, which has been overwhelmed with more than 1,200 donkeys since 7 October. With shelter space and funds running out, SOS has begun transferring animals to long-term homes abroad.
The first group of 58 donkeys flew from Israel on 18 May 2025, bound for sanctuaries in France and Belgium. A second flight is planned once funding is secured.
“These donkeys still bear the scars of war,” said Shannon Edwards, campaigner for Network for Animals, which helped coordinate the relocation. “Each step of the process must be carefully considered to ensure an easy, stress-free transition.”
Each donkey was transported in pairs or bonded groups in large crates to minimise stress, the charity said. Upon arrival, they were rested overnight before continuing to their final homes.
The relocation follows a vetting mission to Europe earlier this year by SOS founder Sharon Cohen, who secured space at several animal sanctuaries.
“This is the only possible way to end the suffering of these donkeys,” said Cohen. “It also highlights the deep-seated values of Tikkun Olam – repairing the world – that drive our work.”
Network for Animals and SOS say they are still raising funds to transport the final group of around 50 donkeys.
The rescue operation has so far saved more than 600 animals since the conflict escalated in October, including donkeys from Gaza, the West Bank and southern Israel.
The next flight will go ahead once the remaining costs are covered.
To contribute and find out more about this rescue project, click here.
